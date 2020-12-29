"Work in progress"- Parthiv Patel on Rishabh Pant

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel believes Rishabh Pant's wicket-keeping is still a work in progress and that he was picked in the second Test only because of his batting ability. Rishabh Pant scored 29 in the first innings of the Melbourne Test and stitched together a crucial partnership with Ajinkya Rahane.

Rishabh Pant's wicketkeeping skills were yet again under the scanner as he dropped Pat Cummins on the third day of Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. However, that didn't cost India much as the Men in Blue secured a memorable eight-wicket win in the Melbourne Test.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Parthiv Patel said India would need to accept Rishabh Pant's occasional lapse in wicket-keeping.

“Everyone, including the Indian team management is aware that his wicketkeeping is still work in progress. He’s playing this Test match because of his batting because runs were important, so you will have to move ahead expecting such occasional drop catches. He needs to work hard on his wicketkeeping.'' said Patel.

''There’s a different type of preparation when you’re playing in Australia. The bounce is a little more on those pitches as compared to India, but he has previously played four Test matches in Australia too, so he has the experience and knows how to keep wicket in Australia.'' Patel added.

Patel felt Rishabh Pant needs to back himself and focus a bit more on his keeping. He said:

''There’s no doubt that he works on his keeping but having said that, he can back himself a bit more when it comes to pressure situations. In terms of preparation and process, he isn’t too behind, but yes, he can focus a bit more towards keeping.”

Rishabh Pant expected to play rest of the series against Australia

The 'Wriddhiman Saha vs. Rishabh Pant' debate will carry on as both players have their pros and cons. However, Pant's ability to counter-attack with the bat makes him a dangerous proposition.

With India securing a relatively comfortable win in the second Test, Rishabh Pant is expected to carry on playing for the rest of the series.