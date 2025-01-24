"Working on my batting" - Team India spinner speaks about training with batting coach ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 2nd T20I

Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy opened up about his aspirations to improve as a batter in the new-age approach, where contributions from the lower order are highly valued. Batting depth is one of the biggest factors stressed upon in a playing XI, and it's an area that has repeatedly plagued India.

While the Men in Blue are blessed with a few quality all-rounders, they have had to deal with a lengthy tail. The specialist batters have been unable to meet the demands with the bat when needed in any type of situation.

Furthermore, transitioning from a pure bowler to an all-rounder helps a player cement his place in the playing XI. The added attribute is an important option in the arsenal and reduces the possibility of being dropped in favor of an all-rounder in the future.

Trending

Ahead of the second T20I against England in Chennai, Chakaravarthy spoke about beefing up his batting ability.

"Working on my batting under Abhishek Nayar over the last six months," the mystery spinner said in the pre-match press conference.

Chakaravarthy was the Player of the Match in the series opener in Kolkata. He picked up figures of 3-23 as India won the contest by seven wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

"I watch videos, look into a batsman's area of hitting, if he has come up with a new shot, what is his release shot, and plan accordingly," he added.

The mystery spinner has been in red-hot form since his return to the international circuit. After a fruitful set of matches against Bangladesh and South Africa, he has translated the form into 2025 and is a leading candidate to be India's frontline spinner going forward.

"Our dressing room is not affected by outside noise" - Team India spinner Varun Chakaravarthy

The build-up to the series was largely occupied by the fallout of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign, Team India's functioning behind the scenes, and the infamous guidelines issued by the BCCI.

Team India vice-captain Axar Patel had clarified that there is no such friction in the white-ball setup, and Varun Chakaravarthy reiterated the same.

"Our dressing room is not affected by outside noise," Chakaravarthy asserted.

The right-arm spinner is more than familiar with the Chepauk, having featured for Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit consistently for years now.

"Playing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy has helped me a lot. It's very tough for a spinner on those small grounds," he concluded.

The second T20I between India and England is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 25 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news