"Working on preserving my chemistry with Dipika forever " - Dinesh Karthik wishes his wife on their 9th wedding anniversary

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and his squash player wife Dipika Pallikal celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Sunday, August 18. The couple tied the knot in a Christian ceremony in 2015.

It is worth mentioning the Hindu ceremony for the wedding was held on August 20 in Chennai. The cricket star shared a picture with Dipika on his official Instagram handle, wishing her on their ninth wedding anniversary.

In his previous post, Karthik was seen wearing a lab coat. The 39-year-old suggested that he was working on preserving his chemistry with his better half forever.

Karthik captioned the post:

"For all of you in my last post who asked, I’m working on preserving my chemistry with Dipika forever 😂 ♥️ Happy 9th anniversary 💕❤️."

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal bonded while training under coach Basu Shankar. They started as friends and later fell in love. The two were engaged on November 15, 2013, at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai.

They were blessed with twin baby boys on October 18, 2021. The couple named them Kabir and Zian.

Dinesh Karthik set to play for Paarl Royals in South Africa's SA20

On the cricketing front, Dinesh Karthik was last seen in action earlier this year, plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The seasoned campaigner thrived in the finishers' role, delivering explosive cameos for this team. Karthik chalked up 326 runs from 13 innings at an impressive strike rate of 187.35.

RCB's IPL 2024 campaign ended with a four-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Eliminator. Karthik announced his retirement from "representative cricket" on his 39th birthday (June 1).

Following his retirement, the veteran keeper-batter was roped in by the Bengaluru-based franchise as the team's batting coach and mentor. However, Karthik is now set to return to the cricketing field with the next edition of the South African T20 league, SA20.

The Paarl Royals have signed Karthik for SA20 2025. With the signing, he is set to become the first Indian player to partake in the league.

