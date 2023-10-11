World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Afghanistan match

India have climbed to the second position in the 2023 World Cup points table courtesy of an emphatic victory over Afghanistan on Wednesday. The Indian team now has four points to its name after two games in the competition.

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium played host to the battle between India and Afghanistan earlier today. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bat first. Half-centuries from Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai guided the Afghan team to 272/8 in 50 overs.

In reply, Rohit Sharma's century blew away the Afghanistan team. Sharma set a new record for the fastest hundred by an Indian in ICC ODI World Cup history. His 131-run knock helped India reach 273/2 in 35 overs.

India earned two points for the win and now have four points - the same as New Zealand and Pakistan, in the World Cup 2023 points table. New Zealand are at the top because of their superior net run rate. India are second, while Pakistan are third.

Afghanistan slipped from ninth to 10th position after the loss against India. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit have zero points in the standings after two losses. Their net run rate has come down from -1.438 to -1.907.

South Africa can become the number 1 team in World Cup 2023 points table on Thursday

The 2023 World Cup heads to Lucknow on Thursday, where five-time champions Australia will lock horns with the in-form South African team. Australia and South Africa played a five-match series prior to the World Cup, where the Proteas emerged victorious 3-2.

If the Proteas register a win tomorrow, they can attain the first position in the World Cup 2023 points table. On the other hand, Australia will be keen to open their account in the standings.

Australia are currently seventh on the table with one loss from one match. The match will start at 2 pm IST.