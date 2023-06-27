World Cup 2023 Qualifiers, Day 10 Round-up: Nissanka, Theekshana shine as Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 82 runs

Pathum Nissanka (75 off 85) and Charith Asalanka (63 off 65) scored impressive half-centuries, while Maheesh Theekshana claimed 3/41 as Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 82 runs in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Tuesday, June 27. With the win, Sri Lanka topped Group B, winning four out of four.

Sent into bat by Scotland, Sri Lanka lost Dimuth Karunaratne (7) and Kusal Mendis (1) to Chris Sole (2/46), while Sadeera Samarawickrama contributed 26. Nissanka hit 10 fours in his impressive knock, while Asalanka struck four fours and two sixes. Chris Greaves (4/32), however, starred with the ball for Scotland as Sri Lanka crumbled from 203/4 to 245 all-out.

Lankan spinners Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/42) picked up crucial scalps to ensure the batting collapse did not hurt the team. Theekshana got the key scalps of Brandon McMullen (5) and Scotland skipper Richie Berrington (10), while Hasaranga dismissed opener Christopher McBride (29) and Mark Watt (14).

Greaves (56* off 41) played a lone hand with the bat as Scotland were bundled out for 163 in 29 overs in the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers clash.

World Cup 2023 Qualifiers: Stirling ton ensures thumping consolation win for Ireland

Experienced opener Paul Stirling slammed 162 off 134 balls as Ireland registered a consolation win over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in match number 20 of the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers in Bulawayo. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Ireland came up with a solid batting effort to post 349/4. The bowlers also shone as UAE were bowled out for 211 in 39 overs.

Stirling and Andy Balbirnie (66 off 88) added 184 runs for the second wicket as Ireland laid a great foundation for a solid total. Stirling was in excellent big-hitting form as he struck 15 fours and eight sixes. Harry Tector capitalized on the platform set by Stirling and Balbirnie, hammering 57 off only 33 balls as Ireland set UAE 350 for victory.

With the ball, Ireland came up with a good combined effort to restrict UAE. Josh Little, Andy McBrine, George Dockrell and Curtis Campher all picked up two wickets apiece as the Irish side ended the group stage on a high.

For UAE, skipper Muhammad Waseem top-scored with 45 off 32, while Sanchit Sharma contributed 44 off 54.

