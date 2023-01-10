“World cup final hota phir bi ye he karta?” - Twitterati split over Rohit Sharma’s decision to withdraw run-out appeal against Dasun Shanaka 

There was an intriguing moment in the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka in Guwahati as Rohit Sharma withdrew a run-out appeal against Dasun Shanaka, with the latter batting on 98. The incident occurred in the last over of the match bowled by Mohammed Shami.

Chasing 374, Sri Lanka were 288/8 after 49 overs. While the result of the match was a foregone conclusion, there was some excitement over whether Shanaka could get the two runs needed to reach a well-deserved hundred.

As Shami ran in to bowl the fourth delivery of the 50th over, he stopped in his follow-through and dislodged the stumps at the non-striker’s end. The bowler appealed for a run-out and the umpire even signaled a third umpire review.

However, Indian captain Rohit intervened and after a light-hearted chat with the bowler withdrew the appeal. Shanaka went on to complete his hundred, clubbing the last two balls from Shami for four and six, respectively.

Although India won the match by 67 runs, there were mixed reactions to Rohit’s decision of withdrawing the run-out appeal against his opposite number. While quite a few Twitter users praised the Indian skipper's gesture, others questioned whether he would have done the same if this was a World Cup final or a close match.

Here are some reactions from the micro-blogging site:

Cricket Crazy @CrazyinCricket @CricCrazyJohns Rohit withdrew that appeal because it wasn't a close match and it's not gonna effect the result of the game anyways. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit withdrew that appeal because it wasn't a close match and it's not gonna effect the result of the game anyways.

Subhendu Kumar Sahoo @Subhendu0772 @CricCrazyJohns Situation achha tha so pasand aaya,yahi crunch game hota to withdraw nahi karte @CricCrazyJohns Situation achha tha so pasand aaya,yahi crunch game hota to withdraw nahi karte

Dr Khushboo 🇮🇳 @khushbookadri @CricCrazyJohns But there is a rule for a reason, why withdraw? Game is a game ! @CricCrazyJohns But there is a rule for a reason, why withdraw? Game is a game !

yo yo @cricaddicted18

To phir isme sportsmanship ka rr nahi hona chahiye

Shami ne bails girayi to out dena tha

Rohit ko ya kisi bhi xyz ko humanity dikhane ki jarurat nahi hai @CricCrazyJohns Par bhai jab ye rule hai @ICC ki rule book me non striker end run out kaTo phir isme sportsmanship ka rr nahi hona chahiyeShami ne bails girayi to out dena thaRohit ko ya kisi bhi xyz ko humanity dikhane ki jarurat nahi hai @CricCrazyJohns Par bhai jab ye rule hai @ICC ki rule book me non striker end run out ka To phir isme sportsmanship ka rr nahi hona chahiyeShami ne bails girayi to out dena tha Rohit ko ya kisi bhi xyz ko humanity dikhane ki jarurat nahi hai 🙏🙏

Shantanu 🎶 @Shantanu630 Was at 15 off 28 at some point...came here from that ! Also, he would be Run Out at Non Striker on 98 by Shami. Massive Respect for Rohit to withdraw that appeal and showing sportsmanship Well played Dasun Shanaka...Fantastic 100 !Was at 15 off 28 at some point...came here from that ! Also, he would be Run Out at Non Striker on 98 by Shami. Massive Respect for Rohit to withdraw that appeal and showing sportsmanship Well played Dasun Shanaka...Fantastic 100 ! 👏Was at 15 off 28 at some point...came here from that ! Also, he would be Run Out at Non Striker on 98 by Shami. Massive Respect for Rohit to withdraw that appeal and showing sportsmanship 🙏💙 https://t.co/n9JJwygoLD

Paritosh Kumar 🏏 @ParitoshK_2016



#INDvSL | #Shami | #DasunShanaka | #INDvsSL | #CricketTwitter From being a big fan of Mohammad Shami, i would have become his biggest hater, had he asked the umpire for the run out he did to Shanaka when he was on 98 at the non striker end. From being a big fan of Mohammad Shami, i would have become his biggest hater, had he asked the umpire for the run out he did to Shanaka when he was on 98 at the non striker end.#INDvSL | #Shami | #DasunShanaka | #INDvsSL | #CricketTwitter

IMDJ9 @IMDJ91 Srilanka captain was run out by Shami but Rohit withdrew the appeal. This is sportsmanship. Same Srilanka had denied sehwag a century by purposely bowling a no ball as 1 run required to win for which sehwag hit for a six but was not counted due to no ball. Srilanka captain was run out by Shami but Rohit withdrew the appeal. This is sportsmanship. Same Srilanka had denied sehwag a century by purposely bowling a no ball as 1 run required to win for which sehwag hit for a six but was not counted due to no ball.

premsingh @Impari26

Good to see you in team spirit...

Weldone decisions in shami run out application to Rohit sir decision....

Thank you so much sir.... #RohitSharma congratulations sir ..Good to see you in team spirit...Weldone decisions in shami run out application to Rohit sir decision....Thank you so much sir.... #RohitSharma congratulations sir ..Good to see you in team spirit...Weldone decisions in shami run out application to Rohit sir decision....Thank you so much sir....

Numan @numan_shaikh8 Shami is a menace for trying to run out Shanaka at the non-striker's end ☠️☠️🤣 Shami is a menace for trying to run out Shanaka at the non-striker's end ☠️☠️🤣

Dr Ibad Ullah @dr_Ibadullah313 @mufaddal_vohra Shami has run Shanaka out at the non-striker's end for backing up too far. He appeals for the run-out. Oh, Rohit has withdrawn the appeal..... too many love for rohit sharma,,from pakistan for sportmanship #RohitSharma @mufaddal_vohra Shami has run Shanaka out at the non-striker's end for backing up too far. He appeals for the run-out. Oh, Rohit has withdrawn the appeal..... too many love for rohit sharma,,from pakistan for sportmanship #RohitSharma

Batting first after losing the toss, India posed 373/7 as Virat Kohli scored 113 off 87 and Rohit 83 off 67. Sri Lanka finished on 306/8, with Shanaka returning unbeaten on 108 from 88 balls.

“We cannot get him out like that” - Rohit Sharma on the decision to withdraw appeal against Shanaka

At the post-match conference, Rohit was asked about his decision to withdraw the run-out appeal against Shanaka. He replied:

“I had no idea Shami did that (run-out), he was batting on 98. The way he batted was brilliant, we cannot get him out like that. Not something that we thought off, hats off to him, he played really well.”

Shanaka struck 12 fours and three sixes in his wonderful knock, adding an unbroken 100 runs for the ninth wicket with Kasun Rajitha (nine* off 19).

Get IND vs SL Live Score Updates for 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News and updates.

Poll : 0 votes