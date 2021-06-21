“Music has been my companion for the 24 years that I played for India”- Sachin Tendulkar in throwback video from singing debut

On the occasion of World Music Day 2021, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback video on Instagram, which captured the 'behind the scenes' action from his debut as a singer.

Back in April 2017, Sachin Tendulkar released a song titled ‘Cricket wali beat pe’ with famous singer Sonu Nigam. The song begins with the Master Blaster singing the lines:

“Nacho, Nacho, Nacho saare cricket wali beat pe...” (Everyone dance to the tune of cricket)

Sachin Tendulkar shared the flashback video from his musical debut on his official Instagram handle and wrote:

“Some fond memories from my debut at the recording studio! What are you listening to today? #WorldMusicDay #throwback #singing #music #BTS #cricket #behindthescenes."

In the video, the Indian great is heard saying:

“We all are good bathroom singers, but the moment you get in the recording room you sound different. Music has been my companion for 24 years that I played for India.”

Sonu Nigam, Sachin Tendulkar’s co-singer in the album, praises the cricketer and says:

“He can sing at the right pitch. He did not need any pitch corrector. That was a very good thing.”

Former Indian cricket captain and Sachin Tendulkar’s opening partner of many years, Sourav Ganguly, was among those who were impressed with the legend’s singing abilities. He had tweeted back then:

“@sachin_rt well done Tendulkar .. great stuff .. talent not restricted to batting only.”

Releasing an official statement on his singing debut, Sachin Tendulkar had said:

'Sachin's Cricket wali beat' is a very upbeat and feel good number. It's a unique collaboration with the supremely talented Sonu Nigam, specially made for my new app 100MB. This is the first time the audience is going to see me sing and I hope all my fans enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed singing it."

The special feature of 'Cricket wali beat' was that it was released on the sixth anniversary of India's World Cup win in 2011 and made a mention of every single Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar played his six World Cups with.

The musical connection to Sachin Tendulkar’s name

Sachin Tendulkar’s name has a musical connection. He was named after the legendary music director Sachin Dev Burman. Sachin Tendulkar’s father chose the name as he was a big fan of S.D. Burman.

Edited by Diptanil Roy