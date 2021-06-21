Watch: Abdul Samad shows his singing skills on World Music Day

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Abdul Samad recently showed off his singing skills on the occasion of World Music Day.

In a video shared by the franchise on their official Instagram handle, the youngster from Jammu & Kashmir gave a glimpse of his beautiful voice.

Watch the clip here:

He was seen humming a few lines from a couple of Bollywood hits sung by the legendary Kishore Kumar and Atif Aslam.

Abdul Samad can be one of the shining stars of IPL 2021: Brian Lara

The 20-year-old first grabbed the limelight during IPL 2020 season in the UAE with his hitting prowess. He smacked the best bowlers in the world with ease and precision.

He also carried the form in this season and struck 19 off 8 deliveries including two sixes against the Knight Riders in Chennai.

Although he has not done much since then, Brian Lara believes he can be a star at the end of the now-postponed IPL season.

“Young Abdul Samad. I know he has had just two innings, but I think he is someone who can pretty much be one of the shining knights at the end of the tournament," Lara had said earlier.

Honing his skills under the watchful eyes of former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Abdul Samad was the fourth Jammu & Kashmir cricketer to feature in the IPL after Parvez Rasool, Mansoor Dar and Rasikh Salam.

Sunrisers Hyderabad roped him in for INR 20 lakhs during the IPL 2020 auction following his dream run in the domestic circuit.

When Abdul Samad Met Jasprit Bumrah , Pat Cummins , Anrich Nortje And Kagiso Rabada In IPL 💉pic.twitter.com/XnsFTXGSn0 — Immanuel :-\ (@ComeOnKane) June 13, 2021

A hard-hitting batsman who can also bowl leg-spin, Abdul Samad was one of the stars of the 2019-20 Indian domestic season. He struck 36 sixes for Jammu & Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy, finishing with 592 runs in 17 innings at a strike rate of nearly 113.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava