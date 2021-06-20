WTC Final: "That's where Ajinkya Rahane impresses us all" - Aakash Chopra on the Indian vice-captain's 'ugly' runs

Aakash Chopra has lauded Ajinkya Rahane for grinding it out in the middle and scoring the "ugly" runs on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Team India finished the truncated Day 2 at a score of 146/3 after the first day's play was already lost due to rain. Virat Kohli (44*) and Ajinkya Rahane (29*) were holding the fort for India when play was called off for the day.

While reviewing the day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra praised Ajinkya Rahane for showing stubborn resistance despite looking slightly ungainly in the middle.

"Ajinkya Rahane's start was not good. It seemed as though he was a little stuck. You are trying but the front foot is not moving. But that's where Ajinkya Rahane impresses us all. It is not always that you have to score the pretty runs, at times you need to score the ugly runs. When you score the ugly runs and take the team forward, that's what matters."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that Ajinkya Rahane's initial discomfort was understandable as he has been away from competitive cricket for a while.

"He can be fidgety because he is a one-format player. He played the last Test against England and after that neither the ODIs nor the T20Is and not too many matches in the IPL either."

Chopra added that the Kiwi bowlers were in the ascendancy with the Indian team in a slightly precarious situation when Ajinkya Rahane came to the crease.

"It was such a long gap where he had not played a competitive match. Here when you come, you are the vice-captain and have more than 1000 runs in the World Test Championship but this is a new game and conditions. The opposition is bowling well and your team is at 88/3."

Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 29 has come off 79 deliveries and includes four boundaries. Although he has not been his fluent best, he has not looked too flustered either.

Aakash Chopra on the importance of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli's partnership

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have added 58 runs for the fourth wicket thus far

Aakash Chopra signed off by observing that the Ajinkya Rahane-Virat Kohli partnership bailed India out of slightly troubled waters. He highlighted that India just has Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin as the capable batsmen to follow.

"The resilience when both of them got together, especially when you are playing just five batsmen and don't have Vihari. So five proper batsmen, then Pant and the two all-rounders, you need to contribute a little more. If 88/3 had become 104/4 and Pant had come at that point, the story would have looked different. So Ajinkya Rahane was very good."

Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli strung together an unbroken 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket. They will hope to carry in the same vein on Sunday and take India to a competitive score.

