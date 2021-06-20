WTC Final: "We saw an absolutely different form of Virat Kohli" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for showing a different facet of his game on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten 44-run knock on truncated Day 2 of the WTC final. The Indian skipper has consumed 124 deliveries in the process and has hit just a solitary boundary.

While talking about Virat Kohli's knock in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the generally aggressive batsman had brought patience to the fore.

"We have seen Virat Kohli's passion earlier and saw the patience in this innings. We saw an absolutely different form of Virat Kohli. We all know his passion and aggression but such patience," Chopra said.

Kohli and Rahane looked in good touch yesterday, successfully keeping NZ bowlers at bay. Can India convert their start into a big total today? Who have I picked as my #CastrolActiv3XMatchProtector for Day 2? Find out on this episode of 'Test of the Best':https://t.co/Yk0oMLSls2 pic.twitter.com/ryNxmlRHUn — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) June 20, 2021

The former India opener spoke in glowing terms about Virat Kohli adjusting his game on a pitch that was not conducive to playing the flowing drives off the front foot.

"He hit a four off Wagner in his fourth or fifth delivery. But after that, did not hit a single boundary. He kept on leaving the balls and playing defensively. It is a pitch where more runs are scored off the back foot but Kohli does not play too many shots off the back foot. He only plays the pull, doesn't play the cut or punch that often," the former India opener added.

Virat Kohli opened his account with a sumptuous cover drive off the fourth delivery he faced. However, he refrained from playing that shot thereafter unless the ball was pitched right up.

Virat Kohli just makes it easy, even when he is at 0 - The Virat Kohli cover drive. pic.twitter.com/15d2u50vWv — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2021

"Virat Kohli does everything" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli was circumspect for the majority of his innings

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Virat Kohli had shown that he can play the waiting game as well.

"He said no issues, he will wait. You see such adaptability very rarely. He is the same player who knows how to go like a Ferrari but can go on a cycle, on foot or on a scooter. He does everything," Chopra said.

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that Virat Kohli's adaptability is one of the many reasons why he is considered such a great player.

"Greatness is assessed by quite a few things, the longevity of the career - it seems like Kohli will play for 20-22 years, how are your stats - he has phenomenal numbers, your impact on the game and the last is the adaptability which he showed in this knock. This is also what Kohli can do. We all talk about the century, that will also come but this player is unbelievable," he added.

Virat Kohli has stitched together an unbroken 58-run partnership for the fourth wicket with his deputy Ajinkya Rahane. The duo will hope to carry on the good work and take India to a fighting score in the WTC final.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava