WTC final: "What you get from Pujara, you will not get from Pant" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli saying some Indian batsmen lacked intent

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that aggressive batsmanship cannot always be regarded as the right intent. He added that players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant bring their own distinctive qualities to the Indian team.

During the post-match press conference after India's loss in the World Test Championship final, Virat Kohli questioned the intent of some of the Indian players. He suggested that Team India need players with the right mindset.

Virat Kohli (in Press) said "We will continue to reassess and have conversations how we can strengthen our Test team, we will not wait, have to plan ahead - how to be fearless, bring the people who has the mindset to perform & not let the game drift away". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 24, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan if indifferent performances in the England series could mean the end of the road for Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, considering Kohli's recent statement.

While expressing confidence that Pujara and Rahane will be performing well in the forthcoming series, the cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that each player contributes to the team's cause in different ways. Aakash Chopra said:

"I have got no doubt in my mind that the England series will go good for Rahane and Pujara but everyone has their own style of playing. We must respect that what you get from Pujara, you will not get from Pant and what you get from Rahane, you will not get from Kohli."

Aakash Chopra believes the Indian captain was not pointing fingers towards particular players and added:

"Let's wait and watch. I don't think he is singling out people, that Pujara or Rahane played slowly. Maybe he is just talking about a different frame of mind which might have been there in the dressing room, which may not have been that positive. I don't think he was talking about Pujara and Rahane."

Pujara scored 23 runs across two innings in the WTC final, facing 134 deliveries in the process. Rahane, meanwhile, top-scored for Team India in their first innings with 49 runs. But the right-handed batsman did not look too comfortable in the middle.

"What is intent?" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Rishabh Pant's ultra-aggressive approach cannot only be regarded as intent

Aakash Chopra also questioned whether only taking the attack to the opposition bowlers can be regarded as the right intent. He elaborated:

"What is intent? Colin de Grandhomme also shows intent, he comes and starts slogging, is that the right intent? Pant also showed the intent in the second innings but was that the right intent?"

The 43-year-old pointed out that Rohit Sharma's cautious approach was probably better intent for the occasion than Rishabh Pant's belligerent batting. Aakash Chopra said:

"Rohit Sharma was playing defensively but I thought it was positive intent. Rishabh Pant was playing with the aggressive intent but it was probably not the right intent from the Indian team's perspective."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the fighting qualities displayed by Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia exemplified the right intent:

"Intent is something which is grossly overrated at times. When Cheteshwar Pujara stood in Sydney, taking blows all over the body, Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari did that. If you go to Gabba, Pujara was getting hit by the ball repeatedly. That is also the right intent."

While opting for an all-out attacking game is not the right approach, the likes of Pujara might have to find ways to rotate the strike. With wicket-taking balls always around the corner on seamer-friendly surfaces, the pressure keeps mounting on the batting side if the scoreboard is not kept ticking.

"Che Pujara could be feeling the heat followed by Ajinkya Rahane. Pujara hasn't scored a Ton in last 3 years & his low Strike Rate, Rahane has blown hot and cold for too long. The management is willing to give more responsibilities to Younger players in Tests." - According to TOI — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 25, 2021

Edited by Samya Majumdar