WTC final: "Surprising" - Aakash Chopra slams India's post-lunch batting tactics 

Aakash Chopra has criticized India's batting tactics on the final day of the World Test Championship final. He suggested that Virat Kohli's men's 'surprising' aggression in the post-lunch session not only cost them 15-20 runs but also a chance to put more pressure on their opponents.

Having lost 5 wickets for 109 runs, India's lower-middle-order of Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin played their strokes instead of battling out deliveries even when the field was spread out. They made crucial contributions to the total of 170 but their quick dismissals left too much time for New Zealand to force a win.

"It was only a matter of 10 overs. If India batted ten more overs, they would’ve scored 15-20 extra runs….that in turn would’ve put more pressure on NZ. More runs, fewer overs. Indians' batting tactic post lunch was surprising. #WTCFinal" Aakash Chopra said in a tweet.

Overall, India managed to set an under-par target of 139 runs with 53 overs to go on the day. Pant was the top scorer with 41 runs and got out with an ugly slog against Trent Boult's bouncer. The rest of the lineup fell to precise and disciplined bowling plans from the Kiwi pacers, led by Tim Southee's spell of 4-48.

India face a herculean task after Tea

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway looked fairly comfortable once again against India's new-ball pace attack in the 8 overs after Tea. They have raced to 19 runs without losing a wicket and Mohammed Shami has looked the only one threatening to pick wickets.

The Southampton pitch hasn't been tested with spin since it came out of covers but with the sun shining since morning it will be interesting to see if it supports some turn now. That would probably be India's best chance to make a match out of this ultimate Test - wickets from Shami and support from Ashwin and Jadeja.

