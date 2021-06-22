WTC Final: "Advantage New Zealand, but it’s a pitch you can get rolled on" - Nasser Hussain previews Day 5

Nasser Hussain feels New Zealand will start Day 5 of the World Test Championship Final on top and predicted the Blackcaps to emerge as winners if they manage to take a first-innings lead. However, the former England captain warned that it could all turn around quickly due to the testing conditions.

New Zealand trail India by just 116 runs and will begin Day 5 with the scoreboard reading 101/2. With eight wickets in hand and just two days of action left, many experts believe that a draw or a New Zealand win are the only possible results.

Nasser Hussain previewed Day 5 of the World Test Championship Final while speaking to the ICC, with the body uploading a video of the same on social media.

“I think with Day 4 being called off, it is advantage New Zealand. They are only a hundred and a few behind. If they can make it into a three innings game, bat all of Day 5 and they can make it a three innings game. Because then they have a lead and there’s only one winner. I think it is advantage New Zealand, but as I said it is a pitch where you can get rolled on,” Hussain claimed.

The World Test Championship Final has been predominantly dominated by the bowlers. Overcast conditions and a swinging Dukes ball, combined with the stop-start nature of the game, have helped pacers boss the proceedings.

Looking ahead to Day 5, Nasser Hussain feels batsmen will once again have their task cut out as they attempt to negotiate the tricky conditions.

“I think the bowlers will continue to dominate. Especially with the whole day being under covers, I can’t suddenly see how it will be a flat belter. I still think it will do a bit because of the cloud cover that has been noticeable in this game,” Nasser Hussain explained.

Nasser Hussain would like to see a run-chase on Day 6

With the forecast better over the next two days and, potentially, 196 overs available, there is enough time for a result. 50% of test matches in the last 3 years have ended in under 320 overs which is what we will most likely end up with. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 21, 2021

Although Nasser Hussain handed the initiative to New Zealand, the 53-year-old refused to rule out an India win. Reminiscing about the recent Lord’s Test where England shut shop and refused to go for a win on the final day, the former skipper envisaged how a similar scenario could come into play if India manage to bowl New Zealand out quickly.

“Look what happened to India – from three down they collapsed. So if India turn up and bowl New Zealand out for a level peg score in the first innings, then it is going to be in Virat Kohli’s hands. Because he might have to gamble a little bit, set up a game, and set up a declaration. Wouldn’t that be great on Day 6, if there’s a bit of a run chase? It is the sort of thing Kane Williamson did to England recently at Lord’s and England didn’t go for it. New Zealand might see it differently,” Nasser Hussain concluded.

The weather for the final two days of the World Test Championship Final seems promising, and some exciting cricket could see a result being conjured up even though a draw seems the most likely result right now.

