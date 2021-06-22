WTC Final: "Bumrah still stiff" - Dinesh Karthik shares video of Indian team practicing in Southampton

Dinesh Karthik recently posted a video on his Instagram story, where Team India could be seen warming up at the Ageas Bowl ahead of the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

Karthik, who is part of the English commentary panel for the WTC Final, assessed that fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah looked a bit stiff on the field. The 36-year-old also revealed that the weather was too cold in Southampton at the moment.

You can watch Karthik's latest Instagram story here:

Virat Kohli's men were the favorites to win the WTC Final against New Zealand. But because of the persistent rain in Southampton, not a single delivery could be bowled on Day 1 and Day 4.

Bad light interrupted the proceedings on Day 2 and Day 3 as only 151.2 overs' play was possible on the two days. Even the start to fifth day's play was delayed by an hour because of rain.

Dinesh Karthik returns to commentary box as Day 5 of the WTC Final begins in Southampton

Dinesh Karthik has done an excellent job as a commentator so far

With Day 5 of the World Test Championship Final finally getting underway a few minutes ago in Southampton, Dinesh Karthik has returned to the commentary box. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman has impressed many fans with his commentary on this high-stakes match.

While Karthik felt that Jasprit Bumrah was a bit stiff before fifth day's action began, the right-arm fast bowler has conceded only one run in his first two overs of Day 5 so far.

Interestingly, that run also came because of a no ball. Bumrah has bowled well so far, and it will be interesting to see if he can break the partnership between Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson.

You can follow the live scorecard of the ICC World Test Championship Final right here.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee