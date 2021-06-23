WTC final: Dinesh Karthik shares pictures with 'Mic gang', gets trolled by Mukund

After his debut commentary stint at the World Test Championship (WTC) final earned plaudits from all around the world, Dinesh Karthik shared a few memories on social media on Wednesday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman shared a still of the entire star-studded commentary panel comprising Sunil Gavaskar, Nasser Hussain, Kumar Sangakara, Ian Bishop, Lisa Sthalekar, Michael Atherton, Simon Doull and Rob Key.

He called the contingent 'The Mic Gang', expressing his 'absolute joy' for the opportunity.

Apart from Sunil Gavaskar, Dinesh Karthik was the only other Indian voice on the ICC panel after most other experienced commentators pulled out due to strict quarantine restrictions for a one-off game.

Karthik not only received admiration from his fellow professionals for his insightful words and fresh humor throughout, but he also built a new base of fans by turning their 'weatherman' from Southampton every morning.

Abhinav Mukund trolls Dinesh Karthik for his shoes

Very impressed with @DineshKarthik's debut in the commentary box. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 19, 2021

India and Tamil Nadu opener Abhinav Mukund took the post as an opportunity to troll his teammate hilariously.

Mukund, who has played seven Tests for India, picked upon Dinesh Karthik's peculiar shoes and their unique spikes on the front. In a comment, he wrote:

"Spikes seem to be on the wrong side of the shoe"

Dinesh Karthik's IPL franchise, the Kolkata Knight Riders, also lauded their former skipper for his commentary stint.

"Impressive debut, DK," a comment from the franchise read.

Dinesh Karthik will now be the only Indian commentator in the inaugural edition of 'The Hundred', England's 100-ball competition. As for his cricketing career, he has expressed hopes of being in contention for the T20 World Cup and making a comeback for the national team as soon as possible.

He may also have to lead KKR in the second half of the IPL 2021. There's an ongoing investigation into incumbent skipper Eoin Morgan's alleged racist historical posts on Twitter.

Other English players have also expressed their insistence on preferring national duty over the tournament in case of a clash.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar