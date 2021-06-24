WTC final: "Even after playing 100 Tests, Ishant looks like a newcomer to me"- Balwinder Singh Sandhu lambasts India's bowling performance

1983 World Cup winner Balwinder Singh Sandhu was disappointed with Ishant Sharma's performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, where India suffered an eight-wicket loss despite rain washing out two entire days of play.

Sandhu remarked that Ishant bowled like a newcomer despite having years of experience under his belt.

This is Ishant Sharma's fourth tour of England, having previously been a part of the 2011, 2014 & 2018 squad. The tall fast bowler returned with match figures of 3-69 in 31.2 over the course of two innings.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu was dismayed with the Indian bowlers for not bowling full enough. The former seamer said, as quoted by News18.com:

"The Indians bowled short of length on Sunday but on Tuesday they pitched the ball up. You have to make them play off the front foot. The bowlers may be rusty but you take wickets by pitching it up and letting the batsmen to drive off the front foot. Even after playing 100 Tests, Ishant looks like a newcomer to me. He should be leading the attack but Shami is doing that role. Bumrah, too, was disappointing with the ball not seaming."

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final.



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship.



— BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

India was bundled out for 170 in the second innings on the final day, in what was built up as the best day for batting given the bright conditions.

New Zealand cautiously went about their chase and won the game by eight wickets to secure the WTC title.

"I think India did not pick the right bowling lineup"- Roger Binny

An incredible moment in @BLACKCAPS history 🏆



#WTC21 #INDvNZ — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

Roger Binny, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup, felt the Indian team didn't pick the right bowling lineup for the one-off Test against New Zealand.

Binny suggested that India missed seam and swing bowlers as they went for bowlers with express pace.

"I think they did not pick the right bowling line-up. You have to have someone who seams the ball, do a little bit with the ball. That’s what New Zealand did. They are not quicks. They kept bowling the right line and length. You cannot get batsmen out at 90 and 100 speeds but with seam and swing."

India will be keen to iron out their flaws as they take on England soon in a five-match Test series starting in August. The last time the Men in Blue toured England, they lost the Test series 4-1 in 2018.

