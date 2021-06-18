WTC Final: 1st session of India vs New Zealand game washed out

The much-awaited India vs New Zealand game will have a delayed start as the first session of the World Test Championship final has been washed out due to rain.

The BCCI confirmed the same on Friday and issued the unfortunate update on Twitter.

Update: Unfortunately there will be no play in the first session on Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final. #WTC21 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

The toss for the India vs New Zealand match was supposed to take place at 2:30 PM IST, with play beginning half an hour later. However, fans and players will have to wait a little longer for the same, as rain continues to pour in Southampton.

The BCCI had earlier issued a weather update, sharing pictures from Southampton. The body confirmed that it was still raining as it posted a couple of pictures of match officials taking stock of the surroundings.

The weather for the coming few hours looks bleak as well, suggesting the first day of the India vs New Zealand clash is likely to be washed out. Heavy rain is predicted for the majority of the day leading up to stumps, which is scheduled to be called at 10 PM IST.

Start of India vs New Zealand clash delayed due to rain

Rain to start in Southampton means coffee and a chat watching the covers to start the day. #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/dLhbAd5C4l — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 18, 2021

Following in India’s footsteps, the Twitter account of the New Zealand side also issued an update. They shared a picture of Tim Southee, Kyle Jamison and Co., in which the players are seen taking stock of the weather while having coffee.

India have already announced their playing eleven for the World Test Championship final, on the eve of the marquee Test. New Zealand are yet to announce their playing eleven, and with the toss delayed, fans will have to wait a bit longer for the teamsheet.

With no other information on when the next inspection is scheduled, it could be a while before the India vs New Zealand clash kicks off.

Edited by Sai Krishna