WTC Final: "Have been staying in another house"- Washington Sundar's father on how he is keeping his son safe from COVID-19

Washington Sundar's father, M Sundar, recently revealed that he is living in a different house and catching up with his son only through video calls to avoid any risk of transmitting the COVID-19 virus to the 21-year-old.

M Sundar works in the Income Tax department in Chennai and has to visit his office 2-3 times a week. With COVID-19 cases rising in Chennai, Washington senior has decided to stay away from his home as to not put his son's upcoming tour to England in jeopardy.

"Since Washington returned home from the IPL, I have been staying in another house. My wife and daughter are staying with Washington since they don’t step out of the house. I am only seeing him on video calls. I am having to go to office a few days in a week. I don’t want him to contract Covid because of me," M Sundar said in an interaction with The New Indian Express.

The BCCI reportedly made it clear that if players test positive for COVID-19 when they congregate in Mumbai for the tour of England, then they would not be considered for selection. Washington Sundar has been picked in India's 20-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England.

"He has always wanted to play at Lord’s & at other venues in England"- Washington Sundar's father

Washington Sundar was picked for the T20I and ODI series in England in 2018. However, he had to return home without playing a single game after suffering an injury in a training session.

His father revealed that Washington is longing to play at some of the iconic venues in England, saying:

"He has always wanted to play at Lord’s and at other venues in England. It has been a long-standing aim of his. He doesn’t want to miss out on this tour at any cost.”

Following his impressive stint in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year, Washington Sundar has managed to keep his place in the squad for the England tour. However, with Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel also on the roster, Sundar's chances of making the playing XI looks slim at the moment.