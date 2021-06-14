WTC Final: "I am surprised that Ishant is considered number three even after playing 100 Tests" – Venkatesh Prasad

Venkatesh Prasad feels India should stick to their tried and tested pace trio for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The former fast bowler admitted he was surprised to see people questioning Ishant Sharma’s place in the side.

Multiple reports have suggested how Ishant Sharma’s position may be under threat for the showpiece event. Mohammed Siraj has been touted as the man to replace Sharma, owing to his ability to swing the ball and bowl long spells.

Speaking to PTI, Venkatesh Prasad had his say on India’s pace battery for the all-important clash.

“The strategy is very simple. Who can make use of the new ball better? Both Bumrah and Shami have got an amazing seam position and great control over line and length. I am surprised that Ishant is considered number three even after playing 100 Tests. He also has a lot of experience of playing county cricket in England.”

It's Day 2 of the intra-squad match simulation.



After @RealShubmanGill got a steady start with 85 off 135 deliveries, @RishabhPant17 found his groove with a 121* off 94 deliveries.@ImIshant leads the pack with 3/36 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YRNsVjweDt — BCCI (@BCCI) June 12, 2021

India is likely to go with a five bowler lineup featuring three pacers and two spinners.

Although some pundits want India to go with a four-person pace attack, Venkatesh Prasad feels experience and the know-how of playing alongside each other is of prime importance for the bowling attack.

“Ashwin and Jadeja and three fast bowlers seem to be the best combination. Bumrah, Shami and Ishant Sharma have the experience of playing in different conditions, they know their roles very well.”

"I hope to see the game go to the fifth day" - Venkatesh Prasad

The third day of intra-squad match simulation was about settling down & finding that rhythm.



Here's a brief recap 🎥 👇 pic.twitter.com/WByZoIxzT6 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 14, 2021

Previewing the historic India vs. New Zealand clash, Venkatesh Prasad said he wants the action to go till the final day. The 51-year-old also explained what the Indian players would need to do to be at the top of their game.

“I hope to see the game go to the fifth day. Especially in India, we didn’t see it go beyond the third or fourth day. It should reach day five but in English conditions, the Dukes ball does something more often than not. The batsmen will have to adapt quickly and the bowlers will need to figure out the end which is more suited to them.”

Before flying out to England, Ravi Shastri claimed the WTC final should have been a three-match series instead of a one-off final.

But Venkatesh Prasad feels squeezing in a three-match series may not be possible at a time when the international schedule is jam-packed.

“See most sports it is just one final. It is also about having the window to play three finals. If you do that it is going to 25 days of cricket with three days of gap in between. Where is the window to do that?”

India will take on New Zealand in the WTC final at the Rose Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

