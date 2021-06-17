WTC Final: India still undecided on bowling attack for the final – Reports

Team India will take to the field for the inaugural World Test Championship Final in less than 24 hours. However, reports claim India are yet to finalize their playing eleven for the ICC event.

Although India announced their 15-man squad for the final, the team has several selection conundrums ahead of their much-awaited clash against New Zealand.

A report in The Telegraph suggests India are likely to go with a four-man pace battery along with Ravichandran Ashwin for the final.

“As of now, the pace quartet of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj and Ashwin look likely to take the field,” sources told the publication.

However, India’s bowling attack isn’t set in stone. The publication also disclosed how India are undecided on whether to play an extra batsman in the form of Hanuma Vihari or field a four-man pace attack against New Zealand.

The conditions in Southampton, with rain predicted on all days and overcast conditions to boot, have also made India’s life difficult when it comes to team selection.

“They are still undecided on whether to have a four-man pace attack or play an extra batsman in the form of Hanuma Vihari. India have gone into Tests with five specialist bowlers since the Boxing Day match in Melbourne. But the cold and wet conditions in the early part of the English summer and the incisive New Zealand attack have prompted a rethink in strategy,” sources told The Telegraph.

India had earlier finalized playing two spinners in WTC final

India have traditionally gone with two spinners whenever Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have been available. Many have backed Team India to do the same, but the source revealed how weather conditions have thrown a spanner in the works.

“The Indian team management had more or less decided to play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja against New Zealand, keeping in mind the sultry conditions that prevailed since their arrival in Southampton. But the change in weather conditions could force Jadeja out of the playing XI for the Test, which begins on Friday,” the Telegraph wrote.

Any team call by India is likely to attract much debate and discussion. The final answer will only be available when Virat Kohli walks out for the toss at 3:00 PM IST on Friday.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee