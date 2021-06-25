WTC final: "India will be hurting, especially at their ordinary second-innings batting performance - VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman believes Team India will be distraught by the manner in which their batting collapsed on the reserve day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. The former Indian batsman highlighted how the Men in Blue batted better in much adverse circumstances in the first innings, putting up a total of 217 runs.

However, India were bundled out for just 170 in their second innings in what was supposed to be the best day for batting, with bright sunshine around Southampton.

Laxman stated that the Black Caps exposed some technical inadequacies in India's batting line-up which Virat Kohli and co. will need to address before taking on England in a five-Test series, starting in August.

Writing in his column for the Times of India, Laxman explained:

"India will be hurting, especially at their ordinary second-innings batting performance. They had handled more difficult conditions in the first innings with greater aplomb, but in the best batting conditions of the Test on Day 6, they didn't do enough to even secure a draw that would have given them a share of the spoils. For a team that prides itself on taking adversity in its stride, the manner of the defeat rather than the result itself must be galling. New Zealand exposed a few technical inadequacies in the top order that England must have taken note of. "

What a day this was! 😍



Take a look back at the historic Day 6 of the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VZNhC9rqV2 — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

India ultimately lost the final by eight wickets, with New Zealand winning their second-ever ICC trophy in the process. Incidentally, the Kiwis also got the better of India in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final.

"Team India will contemplate some hard decisions" - VVS Laxman

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final. 👏 👏



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship. 👍👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/iveB9RTUDa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

Following the defeat, Indian skipper Virat Kohli hinted that some players might lose their place in the team. Kohli stated that Team India would look to "reassess and replan" and "bring in the right people who have the right mindset to perform".

Laxman also echoed similar sentiments and felt the Indian team management will have to contemplate some difficult decisions in the near future. He wrote:

"India have plenty of issues to address between now and the start of the five-Test series. They will contemplate some hard decisions, as Virat has already indicated, but knowing the team, I am sure they will use the Southampton Test as a spur to greater things."

India's tour of England is just getting started as they will now take on the host nation in a five-match Test series, starting on 4 August. The Men in Blue were comprehensively beaten by a 4-1 margin in the Test series the last time they toured England in 2018.

This isn’t just a team. It’s a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/E5ATtCGWLo — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

