WTC Final: Indian fan’s real-time reaction to Ajinkya Rahane wicket wins the internet  

The wicket of Ajinkya Rahane disappointed many Indian fans all over the globe. But one particular fan’s dismay was caught on camera, with his varying expressions amusing many on Wednesday.

The ICC uploaded the entertaining clip to Instagram, with the Indian fan going through a whirlwind of emotions in a matter of seconds.

Moments before Ajinkya Rahane’s wicket, one of the Indian fans was picked up by the cameras as he celebrated featuring on the live broadcast. As the camera panned to him, the fan was seen pumping his fists in the air and celebrating the feat wildly.

Little did the passionate fan know that he was in for a harsh reality a few moments later. Trent Boult caught Ajinkya Rahane down the leg-side the very next ball, with BJ Watling completing a simple catch from behind the stumps.

When you order a Pakola but they bring you a Pepsi pic.twitter.com/VOrmAWpX9h — New Zealandennis (@DennisCricket_) June 23, 2021

With the camera still on the fan, his expression transformed from elation to that of a distraught soul in a matter of seconds, as he realized Ajinkya Rahane had been dismissed. The Indian fan’s reactions were pure gold, as netizens didn’t waste time in making his expression the base of some funny memes.

Ajinkya Rahane criticized for WTC Final dismissals

Trent Boult dismisses Ajinkya Rahane 👊



A calm catch from BJ Watling, as India lose their fifth.



🇮🇳 are 109/5.#WTC21 Final | #INDvNZ | https://t.co/ta2gIAFwSq pic.twitter.com/hct4ny5kH4 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

On the field, questions were asked of Ajinkya Rahane as he failed to get going once again. Despite being one of the top scorers for India in the final, Ajinkya Rahane was heavily criticized for the way he got out on both occasions.

In the first innings, Ajinkya Rahane succumbed to a short ball ploy, hitting one straight to Tom Latham at square leg as he departed for 49. The Indian vice-captain got out at the wrong time once again on Wednesday, strangling one down the leg side off an innocuous delivery from Trent Boult.

