WTC Final: "It would have been better if India included a fast-bowling all-rounder" - Amit Mishra comments on India's playing XI 

Amit Mishra recently gave his views on India's playing XI for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. According to the 38-year-old leg-spinner, India could have had an extra advantage if the team management had included a pace-bowling all-rounder in the playing XI.

In an interview with JK 24x7 news, Amit Mishra spoke at length about the WTC Final. The Indian cricket team has declared its playing XI for the big match a day before the much-anticipated game. Interestingly, captain Virat Kohli and the team management included two spinners in the XI.

When asked about his opinion on India's playing XI, Amit Mishra replied:

"The playing XI looks great. We have Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, two excellent spinners who can also contribute with the bat. Ashwin and Jadeja's batting skills will help India a lot."

Although Amit Mishra was confident that this Indian lineup could perform well in the WTC Final, he felt India missed a trick by not naming a single pace-bowling all-rounder for a Test in English conditions.

"I think India could have named a fast-bowling all-rounder in the playing XI, someone who could have bowled six-seven overs when the regular pacers are tired and the ball is swinging.

"I think it would have been better if India included a fast-bowling all-rounder. New Zealand have a fast-bowling all-rounder in their squad, so this is the one advantage that the Blackcaps have."

Amit Mishra did not take any names, but he seemingly hinted at Shardul Thakur's inclusion because he is the only pace-bowling all-rounder in India's 20-man squad. He also probably referred to Colin de Grandhomme while saying the Blackcaps have got a fast-bowling all-rounder in their team.

India's batting lineup is stronger than its bowling unit: Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra has played international cricket for India in all three formats

Next, the host asked Amit Mishra to compare the strength of India's batting and bowling units. Since India had more options available in the batting department, Mishra had no hesitation in saying that India's batting was stronger than its bowling.

"I think India's batting lineup is stronger than the bowling unit. If you consider the all-rounders, we bat very deep. Only the three fast bowlers do not bat. So, I feel the batting is stronger," Amit Mishra said.

Unfortunately, the first session of the WTC Final has been abandoned due to rain. Fans await an official update from Southampton regarding the start time of the match.

You can follow the live coverage of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final right here.

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee