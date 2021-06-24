WTC final: "It was not the way to bowl in a Test in England, it was an absolute disgrace"- Roger Binny on India's bowling unit

Former Indian cricketer Roger Binny has raised questions about India's bowling performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, terming it a 'disgrace'.

The 1983 World Cup winner highlighted how the Indian bowlers kept bowling short of good length in a bid to contain the New Zealand batsman. In contrast, the Kiwis bowled attacking lengths by pitching the ball up.

India were bowled out for 170 in the second innings on Day 6 of the Test, setting the Kiwis a target of just 139. The Black Caps registered a resounding win by 8 wickets to emerge as the winner of the inaugural WTC.

Roger Binny was dismayed by the performance of the Indian bowling unit. The former bowler said, as quoted by News18.com:

"Watching the Indians bowl on Sunday (the third day of the Test), it was not the way to bowl in a Test in England. It was an absolute disgrace. What did the opposition do to you? What sort of a performance was this? They are playing a Test match. When you bowl, you bowl in the batsman’s half. You don’t bowl in your half."

Roger Binny added:

"They have to play the shots. The shorter you bowl, the more the ball seams. You have to attack to take wickets, not bowl defensively."

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final. 👏 👏



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship. 👍👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/iveB9RTUDa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

Roger Binny also said that he was expecting better from the Indian bowlers, who are relatively experienced campaigners in international cricket. Speaking on their approach to the game, Binny said:

"The Indian bowlers were bowling to contain them. I was very surprised with the way they bowled in a Test in England. The opposition knocks you over with seaming balls. All you have to do is watch them bowl and bowl the same way. You pitch the ball up."

Roger Binny added:

"The Indian bowlers are not freshers. You are sitting and watching the NZ bowlers bowling to your batsmen. That is how you learn. Weren’t the Indians watching them how they did it?"

India's wait for a major ICC title continues

India men’s team in ICC events since the 2013 Champions Trophy win:



2014 WT20 - Runners-up

2015 ODI WC - Semis

2016 WT20 - Semis

2017 CT - Runners-up

2019 ODI WC - Semis

2019-21 WTC - Runners-up#WTC2021Final #INDvsNZ — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) June 23, 2021

India once again faltered in a major ICC event at the final few hurdles while New Zealand won their first major title since the 2000 Champions Trophy.

Team India last won a major ICC event in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni in England. Virat Kohli is still in search of his first senior ICC title.

The Men in Blue will have another chance to end their drought when they host the ICC T20 World Cup later this year. Ahead of the international tournament, Team India will face England in a 5-match Test series, which starts in August.

Could it BE any other moment? 😄



No prizes for guessing the @royalstagmil Make It Large moment from Day 6 of the #WTC21 Final 👇 pic.twitter.com/LkdIkDfE0i — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

Edited by Ritwik Kumar