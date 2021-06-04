WTC Final: "Jet lagged faces!" - Ravichandran Ashwin posts selfie with his daughters 

Having reached Southampton with the rest of the Indian squad on Thursday (June 3), Ravichandran Ashwin has uploaded a selfie with his two daughters on Instagram. The photo shows how jet-lagged the Indian all-rounder and his daughters, Aadhya and Akira, are.

"Jet lagged faces!" Ravichandran Ashwin captioned the post.

Ravichandran Ashwin's latest Instagram post has gone viral on the photo-sharing platform. The selfie of Ashwin and his daughters has received over 150,000 likes and close to 500 comments inside five hours.

The Indian Test squad will quarantine for five days before beginning their practice for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand.

The cricketers have found unique ways to pass time in the quarantine period, with Ravichandran Ashwin spending some quality time with his family.

Ravichandran Ashwin has a decent record in Test matches on English soil

Ravichandran Ashwin has also played county cricket for Nottinghamshire

Ravichandran Ashwin has been an integral part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC World Test Championship and has produced some great performances in the series against Australia and England.

However, Ashwin and the rest of the Indian team have not played a single ICC World Test Championship match on English soil. In his 10-year-long Test career, Ashwin has played six Test matches in the United Kingdom, scalping 14 wickets at an economy rate of 2.63.

Since the Tamil Nadu-based player has the experience of playing county cricket as well, the Indian team management will likely name him in the playing XI for the World Test Championship Final.

Ashwin can also contribute with the willow. He has aggregated 232 runs in six Tests on English pitches and will thus be a valuable asset to the team.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee