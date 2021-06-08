WTC final: Kiran More highlights India's biggest concern ahead of New Zealand clash

Kiran More believes Team India's batting is their biggest headache going into the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The former wicket-keeper highlighted how India are yet to click as a batting unit despite their triumph against Australia in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India last played against the Kiwis in a two-match Test series in 2020, with their highest score over the course of four innings being 242. In a recent interaction with rediff.com, Kiran More pointed out India's major concerns ahead of the WTC final. The former India international stated:

"The only issue for me as far as the Indian team is concerned is the batting. We have not clicked as a unit in our batting. If you see when we lost in New Zealand, the batting was the major issue. Even in Australia, our batting didn't click together as an unit, we had to depend on a few individuals. When we needed, Ajinkya Rahane got a century in Australia, then Rishabh Pant played some good knocks, then in the lower order guys like Washington Sundar and Ravichandran Ashwin also contributed with the bat."

India were no match for the Kiwis the last time the two sides met in the longest format, with Virat Kohli's team losing the two Tests by 10 wickets and seven wickets respectively.

"It will be a toss-up between Mayank and Gill for the second opener's slot" - Kiran More

Shubman Gill shot into the limelight with his impressive outing in Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He amassed 259 runs in three Tests at an average of 51.80 against the Aussies. However, the youngster failed to get going in the home series against England, managing just 119 runs in four Tests.

While that might bring KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal into contention for the opener's role alongside Rohit Sharma, Kiran More opined the battle is between Gill and Agarwal. The 58-year-old said:

"I would say it will be a toss-up between Mayank and Gill for the second opener's slot. I have a lot of respect for Rahul. He is a terrific player, but you can't straightaway put him in the Test team in such a big game, he will find it difficult."

Before taking on India in the WTC final on June 18, New Zealand will face England in the final match of their two-Test series on June 10. The first Test at Lord's ended in a draw.

