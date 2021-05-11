WTC final: "Kuldeep Yadav’s skill set is very unique, we need to keep investing in him" - Deep Dasgupta

Former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta has stated that he is a little surprised with left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s exclusion from the Indian squad for the Test tour of England. According to Dasgupta, Kuldeep Yadav has a unique skill set.

The left-arm spinner was left out of India’s Test squad for the tour of England along with Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Prithvi Shaw.

In England, India will feature in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18, which will be followed by five Tests against the Englishmen.

Speaking about Kuldeep Yadav’s omission, Dasgupta told Sports Today:

"With Kuldeep, I am a little surprised (not picked for England tour). Because a year ago, he was the No. 1 spinner. Within a year, he is not on the contract list. He is not there on any side. He might be there in the side for Sri Lanka. But I am a little surprised. Obviously, his arc has gone down, his performances have gone down. I still believe that his skill set is very unique. And we need to keep investing in him."

Kuldeep Yadav was part of the Indian Test team in Australia, but did not feature in a single match despite injuries to most of the senior players. Washington Sundar was preferred ahead of him for the deciding Test at the Gabba in Brisbane.

In the home Test series against England, Kuldeep Yadav got to play only one Test, in which he did not have much to do. He also did not feature in a single match for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021.

Hope Kuldeep Yadav gets picked for Sri Lanka tour: Deep Dasgupta

While Dasgupta agrees that Kuldeep Yadav’s performances of late have been disappointing, he is hopeful of the 26-year-old being picked for the Sri Lanka tour in July. Dasgupta stated:

"I understand why he is not on the side, because of his performance. I still believe he is young. He has a lot of cricket left in him and he should not be left in the lurch, let to be on his own. We must back him. I hope so (he gets picked for the Sri Lanka tour). On the white-ball side, obviously someone like Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar and Kuldeep... they should all be there."

India's limited-overs specialists will be playing three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka. The side is likely to be led by either Shikhar Dhawan or Hardik Pandya.