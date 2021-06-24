WTC final: "Man to man, this team has more world-class players than the New Zealand teams of the past" - Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar believes the current New Zealand team are the best side they have had in their history. The former Indian batsman highlighted that in the past, the Kiwi teams had two or three world-class cricketers surrounded by players who were just about international standard.

But Manjrekar feels the current New Zealand team seem to have all their bases covered. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, he said:

"New Zealand always had 2-3 players touching sort of greatness. But the others were just about international standards. Struggled in conditions that didn't suit them. They had their struggles in India, sometimes when they went to Australia. When you look at man to man, this particular team has more world class players in one team than the Kiwi teams of the past."

Who better to hit the winning runs than the @BLACKCAPS’ greatest ever Test run-scorer, Ross Taylor?



Inside the winning moment and trophy presentation 🎥 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/mvu5Ed5MaC — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Manjrekar further highlighted how every player in the current New Zealand team has top-class records in international cricket:

"I looked at the records of Tom Latham - good record at Test level. Conway - a great start to his Test career. Kane Williamson - a modern day great. Ross Taylor - plenty of experience. He's also somebody who has a good record. Henry Nicholls - averages in the 40s. You've got BJ Watling - averages in the mid-30s as a 'keeper. Then you have Kyle Jamieson and that kind of a bowling attack."

"We don't always have all the stars, and we saw that in this match" - New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson

An incredible moment in @BLACKCAPS history 🏆



Congratulations to Kane Williamson and his team 👏#WTC21 #INDvNZ — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

The New Zealand skipper praised all of his teammates for chipping in with vital contributions in the WTC final. Kyle Jamieson stood out for the Kiwis, picking up a fifer in the first innings before dismissing Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara in the second to throw the game open.

Kane Williamson said at the post-match presentation ceremony:

"We don't always have all the stars, and we saw that in this match. We saw so much heart and commitment. We know how strong the Indian side is, in all conditions. It's a fickle game, in a one-off final. It ebbed and flowed, no one really had the upper hand for six days, and I'm happy we're on the right side of it."

New Zealand have ended their tour of England in the best possible way. They won the two-match series against the host nation by a 1-0 margin and backed it up by beating India in the WTC final.

“It was the pinnacle – being involved in the Final against a formidable side like India.”



After the @cricketworldcup heartbreaks of 2015 and 2019, Kane Williamson believes the @BLACKCAPS victory at the #WTC21 Final is all the more special 👇https://t.co/EVOEADfJrN — ICC (@ICC) June 24, 2021

