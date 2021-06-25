WTC Final: Michael Bevan lists 3 reasons why India lost to New Zealand 

Michael Bevan recently dissected India’s eight-wicket loss to New Zealand, explaining why Virat Kohli’s men lost the World Test Championship Final. The former Australian cricketer highlighted three reasons behind their defeat at Southampton.

Taking to Instagram, Michael Bevan posted a picture of a dejected Virat Kohli, sharing his three reasons in the caption.

Michael Bevan suggested the Indian team were short of match preparation in English conditions. Virat Kohli’s men played just one intra-squad game in the build-up to the World Test Championship Final, while New Zealand got up to speed with a two-Test series against England.

Highlighting another differentiating factor between the two sides, Michael Bevan pointed out how the playing conditions suited the Kiwi bowlers more. With rain a constant at Southampton, the dark and overcast conditions combined with the swinging Dukes ball made it ideal for the quicker bowlers.

Having already adjusted to the conditions, the New Zealand pace battery extracted much more out of the wicket, while the Indian bowlers were guilty of bowling a tad too short. The pace-friendly conditions also meant New Zealand were ideally placed with their all-out attack, while India were caught out as they played two spinners on a track that didn’t offer much turn.

Michael Bevan highlights the final reason behind India’s loss

What a day this was! 😍



Take a look back at the historic Day 6 of the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/VZNhC9rqV2 — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

The 51-year-old also pointed out how the turn of events on the final day put India on the backfoot. With a lead of just 32 and India two wickets down already, many experts felt an Indian win was out of the equation at the start of Day 6.

Some disciplined New Zealand bowling combined with a few careless shots by Indian batsmen meant they were bundled out for 170, with the Kiwis chasing down the target with minimal fuss.

Looking back at India’s batting collapse, Michael Bevan wrote how the match situation, where India didn’t have much chance of a victory, may have put extra pressure on the batsmen.

Edited by Sai Krishna