WTC final: “New Zealand will have an advantage, India need to adapt quickly”- Dilip Vengsarkar

Former India batsman Dilip Vengsarkar has admitted that New Zealand will have the advantage going in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India.

The BlackCaps will take on England in a two-match Test series before the WTC final against India in Southampton from June 18-22. The first England-New Zealand Test begins at Lord’s from June 2.

In an interview with Cricketnext, Dilip Vengsarkar stated that India will need to adapt quickly to the conditions in England.

He said:

“Of course, New Zealand will have an advantage because they play two Tests before the WTC final. It will help them. How quickly India adapts to the conditions will be important. But, New Zealand would have already had two Tests experience and would be playing in their third Test on the trot against India, while it will be the first on the tour for Kohli And Co.”

The Indian team is currently quarantining in a Mumbai five-star hotel and will be departing for the UK on June 2.

The ICC recently confirmed that India will have to undergo managed isolation on arriving in Southampton, the venue for the WTC final. Regular COVID-19 tests will be conducted on the Indian contingent during this period.

Spending time in the middle vital: Dilip Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar enjoyed playing in England, especially at Lord’s, where he scored three hundreds in his first three appearances. Asked about the key to success while batting in England, the 65-year-old explained that it is all about getting a feel of the conditions.

Dilip Vengsarkar elaborated:

"It has got to do with getting acclimatised to the conditions. Spending as much time as possible in the middle is vital. In the olden days, we had the advantage as we used to have more county games before the Test matches and in between Tests. That definitely helped to get used to the conditions."

Dilip Vengsarkar further pointed out that since the ball moves around quite a lot in English conditions, it is important to play shots accordingly.

He further explained:

“The conditions are overcast most of the time. The ball grips on the wicket also. It swings a lot. You have to be more careful when driving the ball on the up or through the offside. If you go for the big drives, when the ball moves, it is going to take the edge off the bat. You have to be more careful when playing those shots. Staying side-on most of the time also helps. Because of the movement of the ball, you are in a better position to play the shot.”

India last played a Test in Southampton during their 2018 tour. They went down to England by 60 runs despite an unbeaten century by Cheteshwar Pujara in the first innings.

