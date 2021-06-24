New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) title by defeating India by eight wickets in the final. Despite losing two full days of play due to rain, the Kiwis reigned supreme as they earned a resounding win on the reserve day.

This is New Zealand's second triumph in major ICC events, with the Black Caps winning the ICC Champions Trophy under the captaincy of Stephen Fleming in 2000. Even then, the Kiwis got the better of India in the final.

As expected, the New Zealand team were jubilant after Ross Taylor hit the winning runs. The Black Caps, under Kane Williamson, have lost their last two major finals, but they finally emerged victorious on Wednesday.

Here is how the New Zealand team celebrated their win over India:

The @BLACKCAPS dressing room the moment Ross Taylor hit the winning runs in the #WTC21 Final 📹 pic.twitter.com/FAO5vuYGd8 — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

Who better to hit the winning runs than the @BLACKCAPS’ greatest ever Test run-scorer, Ross Taylor?



Inside the winning moment and trophy presentation 🎥 #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/mvu5Ed5MaC — ICC (@ICC) June 23, 2021

"This will be remembered for a long time" - Kane Williamson after guiding New Zealand to WTC title

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson guided New Zealand to a win on the final day.

Kane Williamson commended his team for showing heart and determination to pull off a win over India in the WTC final, with the Kiwi skipper stating that the victory will be "remembered for a long time". Williamson said in the post-match presentation:

"It's a special feeling. It's nice to get one under the belt. I'd like to thank Virat and the Indian team. The heart that our team showed was commendable. It's the first time we have come away with a world title and the 22 players who played a big part in getting across the line deserve all the appreciation. This will be remembered for a long time. We don't always have all the stars, and we saw that in this match. We saw so much heart and commitment."

The Kiwis have had a terrific last few weeks in June. First, they got the better of England, winning their first Test series on English soil in 22 years. They then officially rubber-stamped their position as the current best Test team in the world by winning the WTC final.

