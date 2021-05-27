WTC final: "Ravichandran Ashwin might play till 42, break Muralitharan's record" - Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm wrist-spinner Brad Hogg has backed Ravichandran Ashwin to breach Muttiah Muralitharan’s world record of 800 Test wickets. Hogg said on Thursday that Ravichandran Ashwin might play for eight more years and retire as the best off-spinner of all time.

Ravichandran Ashwin is unambiguously India's most potent spin weapon in the longest format. With 409 victims to his name, the 34-year-old currently stands 15th in the list of the world's highest wicket-takers. These wickets include a staggering 30 five-wicket hauls - the sixth-best in the world.

Labeling him the best off-spinner of the current generation, Brad Hogg said Ashwin's hunger for wickets and adaptability are the reasons behind his success. He exuded confidence that the same attributes will help him push the limits in the coming years.

"Ashwin is 34 now. I think he will probably play till 42 in Tests. I think his batting might drop off but he’ll be more lethal with the ball by the time passing by. I can see him pushing 600+ Test wickets at least. He might even break Muttiah Muralitharan’s record (of 800 Test wickets) as well. The reason why I think he’s so good because he is adaptable and his hunger of continuing to grow up as a cricketer," Hogg told timesnownews.com.

"He also played county cricket to get used to England conditions and that’s how he has become so successful especially in recent years. He’s definitely the best off-spinner in the world right now but we can’t call him the greatest off-spinner of all time due to the change of rules and conditions," he added.

India are set to tour England for six Tests and Ravichandran Ashwin is expected to feature in most of them.

If the spinner manages to take 26 wickets in a pace-favoring summer, he will jump to second in the wicket-taking charts of Indian bowlers, just behind Anil Kumble, and become the ninth highest-wicket taker in the world.

Respect for Ravichandran Ashwin increased after the Australia series: Brad Hogg

Speaking further, Brad Hogg likened Ravichandran Ashwin to a chess player to imply his ability to 'test' his opponents to the hilt.

Hogg added that his respect for the Chennai lad increased after his brilliant performance in Australia last year, which included 12 wickets and a valiant match-saving cameo in Sydney.

"Ashwin doesn’t like to be beaten whenever he’s in a contest. He is someone you want to play against because you know that you’re going to be tested and you can test him as well. I think he’s a very good chess player out of the cricket field. I have respect for Ashwin especially after he showed the courage of playing in tough conditions in Australia in the last tour. It’s a privilege to play against him and he’s been brilliant," concluded Hogg.

Ravichandran Ashwin will be seen in action in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand from June 18 at Southampton.

