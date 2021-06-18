WTC Final: Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Prithi share Southampton weather update [Watch]

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Prithi Narayanan posted a video from the Ageas Bowl ahead of Friday's World Test Championship (WTC) Final. The ace spinner revealed the pitch was still under covers because of the rainfall in Southampton.

The cricketing world has been eagerly awaiting the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. Unfortunately, it seems like there will be multiple rain interruptions in this historic match.

In a video shared by Prithi Narayanan on her Instagram story, fans can see how The Ageas Bowl has been covered because of incessant rainfall.

"WTC Final, Day 1 morning. Pouring down," Prithi captioned the brief clip.

A few minutes after Prithi Narayanan posted the update, her husband Ravichandran Ashwin also uploaded a video from the stadium. Ashwin played the Mazhai Varum song in the background of his Instagram story.

Players and fans will be desperately hoping the showers subside and allow the ICC World Test Championship Final to go ahead as per the original schedule. However, looking at the current situation and Southampton's weather forecast for the upcoming days, the chances of getting a full game are very low.

Ravichandran Ashwin has received a spot in India's playing XI for the WTC Final

Ravichandran Ashwin will look forward to bringing his county cricket experience to the fore

Ravichandran Ashwin is one of the top all-rounders in Test cricket right now. The Tamil Nadu-based player has earned a place in the Indian playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship Final. He will partner with Ravindra Jadeja in the spin department.

Having played multiple Test matches and county games in England before, Ashwin will be keen to make an impact against New Zealand. It will be interesting to see if the Team India star can help his team become the first-ever ICC World Test Champions.

