WTC Final: "Virat Kohli wants to show the world why the Indian team is No. 1" - Reetinder Sodhi

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has said that Virat Kohli is keen to prove why Team India is the best side in the world.

During a press conference before the Indian team's departure to England, Virat Kohli expressed confidence about their chances of putting it across New Zealand in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The Indian skipper observed that there is no point in boarding the flight if they feel the Blackcaps have the edge.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi observed that Virat Kohli is out to prove the Indian team's dominance over the rest of the cricketing world.

"You said angry young man. I will just want to add another word - angry young positive man. Because Virat Kohli wants to show the world why the Indian team is No. 1 and why they have been talked about so much," said Sodhi.

The former India all-rounder pointed out that along with Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri is equally responsible for instilling the fighting spirit in the team.

"The positivity we talk about, Ravi Shastri has instilled that in this team. This team's performance talks now. This team has good spinners, some of the best fast bowlers in the world and our batting is looking very strong," added Sodhi.

Team India gave perfect examples of their never-say-die attitude by staging come-from-behind wins against both Australia and England in their last couple of Test series.

"It shows how focussed Virat Kohli is at the moment" - Reetinder Sodhi

Team India will hope to win their maiden ICC Trophy under Virat Kohli's captaincy

Reetinder Sodhi added that Virat Kohli's response at the press conference was ample proof that he has just one objective in mind.

"The way Virat Kohli said that we are going to board the flight thinking that we as a team are on par with New Zealand else we would not board the flight itself. It shows how focussed Virat Kohli is at the moment," said Sodhi.

The 40-year-old signed off by stating that the team which handles the pressure better is likely to come out on top in the crunch encounter.

"So New Zealand will have to play carefully. It is a huge match, the World Test Championship final, so whichever team is able to withstand the pressure better will have a greater chance of winning and the Indian team is going with full preparation," concluded Sodhi.

New Zealand have proved that they cannot be taken lightly after their excellent batting display on the first day of the ongoing Lord's Test against England. Team India will have to be at the top of their game if they want to put it across the Kane Williamson-led side.

