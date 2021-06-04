WTC final: Ajinkya Rahane posts adorable snap with daughter from Southampton

Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane has posted a cute picture with his daughter Aarya from the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Team India landed in England on June 3 ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand. Ever since checking into their hotel for their quarantine period, Indian team members have been posting picturesque photos on their social media accounts.

On Friday, Ajinkya Rahane uploaded a picture with daughter Aarya on his Instagram handle.

Ajinkya Rahane, who was not picked for the 2019 World Cup, played county cricket for Hampshire in the same year. The Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the venue for the WTC final against the Kiwis, serves as the home ground of the Hampshire Cricket Club.

Ajinkya Rahane played seven matches for Hampshire in the 2019 county season, scoring 307 runs at an average of 23.61. Although he scored a hundred on his county debut against Nottinghamshire, the right-hander managed to cross fifty only once during the rest of the season.

Ajinkya Rahane has been a standout player: Vikram Rathour

The Indian Test vice-captain has come under some fire lately, owing to his inconsistent performances with the bat. After his brilliant Boxing Day hundred against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which turned around the Test series, Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t managed too many big scores.

However, Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour has come out in defence of Ajinkya Rahane. Speaking to TOI about the 32-year-old, Rathour said:

“He’s played these 70-odd Tests and he’s been a standout player. He’s one guy in the team who can play the way he wants – he can raise the tempo and then again, be extremely solid. He is working hard to add more elements to his batting and it’s an ongoing process. It’s an area we’ve been discussing and I’m sure we’ll see bigger things moving forward. I’ve always believed batting is about scoring runs. It’s not about not getting out. A batsman should always look to score. Ajinkya is just the kind to do that.”

Ajinkya Rahane has played 73 Tests for India so far, amassing 4583 runs, including 12 hundreds, at an average of 41.28.

Edited by Samya Majumdar