WTC Final: "If Jasprit Bumrah shows good form, our chances will increase significantly" - Saba Karim

Saba Karim has opined that Team India's chances at the World Test Championship final will be much brighter if Jasprit Bumrah is in peak form.

Curtly Ambrose recently spoke highly of Jasprit Bumrah as a bowler. The West Indian great believes the unconventional pacer can breach the 400-wicket mark and will be pivotal to India's chances at the World Test Championship final.

Saba Karim concurred with Ambrose's views when asked about the same during a discussion on India News.

"Yes, Curtly Ambrose has said the right thing because the match is happening outside India, in Southampton in England. At this moment, the form Jasprit Bumrah has shown in the last 3-4 IPL matches, I have full belief that if Jasprit Bumrah shows good form in the World Test Championship match, our chances will increase significantly," said Karim.

The former wicket-keeper pointed out that Jasprit Bumrah has been India's go-to bowler in all formats of the game.

"Jasprit Bumrah is the premier pace bowler of the Indian team at the moment and he is a player who represents India in multiple formats. So, he always has the pressure to perform and to remain fit," added Karim.

Saba Karim highlighted that Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami will also have to rise to the occasion in the company of Jasprit Bumrah.

"Along with the role of Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami, the role of all three of them will be very important in the Test match for India," observed Karim.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma scalped a total of 16 wickets in the two-Test series India played against New Zealand in the latter's backyard. This was despite Sharma missing the second Test due to an ankle injury.

"It is very difficult to pick Jasprit Bumrah" - Saba Karim

Jasprit Bumrah has snared six wickets in the two Tests he has played against New Zealand

While observing that Jasprit Bumrah's awkward action makes him a difficult bowler to pick, Saba Karim concluded by stating that the 27-year-old's stocks have risen significantly over the last few years.

"Jasprit Bumrah has always performed in Test matches. He is a unique type of bowler, it is very difficult to pick him. Along with that he has the pace, he bowls good short deliveries and because of that slowly and steadily Jasprit Bumrah's dominance in international cricket is going on increasing," signed off Karim.

Jasprit Bumrah has accounted for 83 opposition batsmen in the 19 Tests he has played for India. He has picked up 14 wickets at a decent average of 25.92 in the three Tests he has played on English soil.