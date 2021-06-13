"Selectors have got good back-ups for whatever side they pick for WTC final"- Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor is happy with his side's bench strength, stating that selectors have enough options to choose from going into the World Test Championship final against India.

New Zealand made as many as six changes for the ongoing second Test against England at Edgbaston. While some changes were forced due to injuries, the Kiwis also decided to rotate some players ahead of the mega encounter against India.

The Blackcaps are on the verge of winning their first Test series in England in 22 years, and Ross Taylor highlighted how the new players coming in have taken their chances well.

"It's just a testament to them (youngsters), but also the group in itself, you know, a lot of it was... there were a couple of forced changes, obviously, because of injury and then a little bit of rotation as well leading into the final.

Taylor is backing the new players to perform well if given the chance to play in the WTC final.

The three players (came in and did well) and the selectors have got, you know, some good back-ups for whatever side they decide to go in with for the world cup final (WTC)." Taylor said in a virtual press conference after the end of third day's play.

Will Young, Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel came into the lineup for the second Test and have performed well to bring the Kiwis to the cusp of a massive win over England. Experienced seamer Trent Boult has grabbed five wickets in this Test match so far after sitting out the first Test at Lord's.

Ross Taylor urges the Blackcaps to be professional on Day-4.

England are 9 wickets down with their lead at just 37 runs. A victory seems a mere formality for the Kiwis, but Ross Taylor isn't taking anything for granted and urged his teammates to wrap up the job professionally on the fourth day at Edgbaston.

"You want to be professional in the way you go about it. The batters out there can score runs and if they can get a decent lead, then obviously they can get their tails up, and you never know what happens. Whatever we do, we need to do it well tomorrow and get that one wicket then go about the chase in a professional manner." said Ross Taylor.

After scoring 14 & 33 in the first Test at Lord's, Ross Taylor made a vital contribution in the second game by compiling a well crafted 80 to put the Kiwis in a strong position in the first innings. The veteran batsman will hope to carry on with this momentum when his team take on India later in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

