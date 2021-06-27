WTC final: "The Indians, so used to the white-ball game, just didn't show the patience required in a Test match"- Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar slammed India's batting performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, noting that the men in blue barely showed any patience. Gavaskar also suggested that too much white-ball cricket has inhibited India's ability as a Test batting unit.

Virat Kohli and his men meekly surrendered on the final day of the WTC final, in what was supposed to be the best day for batting with bright sunshine around.

Writing in his column in The Telegraph, Gavaskar was dismayed with India's batting performance, as they played some 'forgettable shots', which saw them bundled out for 170 in the second innings.

"The conditions on the final day were bright, and the sun was out in all its glory, but the Indians, so used to the white-ball game, just didn't show the patience required in a Test match and were instrumental in their own downfall with some forgettable shots." wrote Sunil Gavaskar.

A round of applause to #TeamIndia for their incredible journey to the #WTC21 Final. 👏 👏



Congratulations to New Zealand for winning the World Test Championship. 👍👍



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/iveB9RTUDa — BCCI (@BCCI) June 23, 2021

India will be keen to improve on their shortcomings when they take on England in a five-match Test series starting in August.

"What patience and good shot selection can do in trying conditions was seen in the batting of Kane Williamson"- Sunil Gavaskar

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson (right)

After the defeat in the WTC final, Indian captain Virat Kohli stated that his team's batsmen didn't put enough pressure on the New Zealand bowlers, especially on Kyle Jamieson, allowing him to bowl in similar areas for long periods.

However, Gavaskar suggested that to be successful in trying conditions; one needs to bat in the way one normally does while being patient and making the right shot selection. According to the Indian legend, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson embodied that approach perfectly.

"What patience and good shot selection can do in trying conditions was seen in the batting of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in both innings. He held the New Zealand innings together and took his team home. What he also showed is that the thinking that a batsman needs to go out and start playing shots on this kind of a pitch and in conditions favouring the bowler is just negative thinking. He batted the way he knows how to, and that's what every batsman should do." Gavaskar wrote.

India will hope that their batting unit can come up with better performances in the series against England.

💬 “Humble, hardworking, outstanding.”



Cricketers lavish praise on the ICC #WTC21 winners 👇https://t.co/kWBpnKuxNZ — ICC (@ICC) June 25, 2021

Despite the shortcomings, Sunil Gavaskar is confident Virat Kohli and co will perform better in the Test series against England, as conditions will be much more favourable for batting in August.

Few weeks left until the Olympics! We are ready at Sportskeeda. Check out our Olympics homepage

Edited by Bhargav