WTC Final: “We did not put enough pressure on Kyle Jamieson” - Virat Kohli

Team India captain Virat Kohli has hailed New Zealand fast bowler and his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Kyle Jamieson for his fabulous performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. At the same time, he opined that the Indian batsmen did not do enough to put the pressure back on the tall New Zealand bowler.

Kyle Jamieson was named the Man of the Match as New Zealand defeated India by eight wickets in the WTC final in Southampton on Wednesday. He claimed seven wickets in the match, including a five-for in the first innings.

Asked for his views on Kyle Jamieson’s excellent performance, Kohli termed the pacer’s consistency as a standout factor but lamented the fact that Indian batsmen weren’t proactive against him. Kohli said about Kyle Jamieson:

“He is a very good bowler, similar to many that I have faced in my career so far. His height gives him an added advantage. I truly believe that we did not put him under enough pressure. We allowed him to bowl in similar areas for a long period of time and probably didn’t work out the areas where we could score against him. That was probably down to his consistency as well. For a tall guy like that to not miss his length often is a great quality. His consistency is what made it very difficult for all of us. He has had a great start to his career. His numbers are what they are because he is very consistent with the ball.”

Apart from his exceptional bowling, Kyle Jamieson also chipped in with the bat, scoring a quickfire 16-ball 21 in the first innings, playing his part in New Zealand gaining a vital 32-run first-innings lead.

Kyle Jamieson has added a different dynamic to our attack: Kane Williamson

Kyle Jamieson’s five-for in the WTC final was his fifth in only his eighth Test. He now has 46 Test wickets at an average of just over 14. Significantly, he dismissed Indian captain Virat Kohli in both innings in the WTC final in Southampton.

At a virtual press conference, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was asked if Kyle Jamieson’s stint with RCB, where he played under Kohli, possibly had a role to play in the bowler’s success against the Indian captain. Responding to a query from Sportskeeda in this regard, Williamson, though, said that Jamieson’s performance had everything to do with his ability in red-ball cricket. The Black Caps captain elaborated:

“No, I don’t think (IPL had a role to play). Obviously, they (Virat Kohli and Kyle Jamieson) know each other, playing for the same team. The two formats are quite different, though. But Kyle Jamieson bowled superbly throughout the whole Test match. In most of the Test matches he has been involved in, he has added a different dynamic to our attack, which has been terrific. It has been a fantastic part and strength to our team. It is great that they (the fast bowlers) were able do the job out there for us, as we did see the (Indian) spinners come into play as well.”

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS on being deserving champions. NZ bowlers were terrific, Williamson & Taylor brought in their experience to finish the job.

Kyle Jamieson trapped Kohli lbw for 44 in the first innings and had him caught behind for 13 in the second.

