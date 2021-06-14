WTC Final: "The New Zealand team was never so good" - Salman Butt feels this is the Blackcaps' golden era

Salman Butt believes the New Zealand cricket team is currently in its golden era. The former Pakistan captain heaped praise on the Blackcaps' recent performances and labeled the current squad as the best in New Zealand's cricket history.

On Sunday, New Zealand became the first team to beat England in a Test series on English soil since 2014.

Interestingly, the Blackcaps did not have most of their regular Test players in the playing XI for the second Test against England. Still, Tom Latham and co. beat the hosts inside four days.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said that like Team India, New Zealand would also face selection headaches ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

"I think when we talk about the selection headaches of the Indian team, we should note that New Zealand will also have a dilemma before the World Test Championship Final. Both teams are full of good resources. This is the Blackcaps' golden era. The New Zealand team was never so good."

The New Zealand cricket team reclaimed the number one position in the ICC Test Rankings after winning against England. Their next goal will be to win the ICC World Test Championship trophy.

Defeating England in a home Test series is a considerable achievement, and New Zealand deserves the credit: Salman Butt

Devon Conway played an important role in New Zealand's series victory

Salman Butt highlighted how the Blackcaps made six changes to their playing XI for the Test at Edgbaston and still managed to win comfortably.

He felt the performance in Birmingham spoke volumes of New Zealand's bench strength.

"Defeating England in a home Test series is a considerable achievement, and New Zealand deserves the credit. They played the second Test without the likes of Kane Williamson, Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson. Still, they looked comfortable, easily better than England. They never allowed England to make a comeback. It speaks the volumes of their bench strength."

