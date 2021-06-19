WTC final | They probably might include an extra seamer: Dale Steyn on Team India's chances of making a change to their playing XI

Dale Steyn has suggested that Team India might want to alter their playing XI despite announcing their team well in advance for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Although India have gone in with two specialist spinners, Steyn believes Virat Kohli's team could include an extra seamer ahead of the toss today.

New Zealand, meanwhile, are keeping their cards close to their chest as they are yet to announce their playing XI. In a press conference on Friday, Tom Latham stated that the Kiwi team management would have a look at the pitch before taking the final call on the team combination.

But Dale Steyn praised India's approach as it showed that they are confident of getting a positive result in the summit clash. The South African pacer said in an interaction with ESPNCricinfo:

"I like what they (Team India) have done. They have come out and told the world, the team that they are going to go with. But they only have to hand in the team sheet at the toss so if they want to change their team and bring in an extra seamer, they are more than welcome to do that. They probably might even do that."

Steyn further added that India's approach shows that they have a clear game plan heading into the WTC Final:

"It gives the players the opportunity to prepare and lets the opposition know that this team is ready. They have worked out how they are going to go about winning this Test match and they are putting it all out there."

"A decision on the final XI will be taken at the time of the toss if needed" - Team India fielding coach R Sridhar

When rain didn't stop play 😉#TeamIndia members enjoyed a game of dart on the sidelines during the rain break in Southampton 🎯#WTC21 Final pic.twitter.com/nirjCfzjMM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

Team India fielding coach R Sridhar hinted that the side are keeping their options open of a possible change in the playing XI before the toss. However, he added that the playing XI India named could win any Test, irrespective of the conditions on offer.

Speaking at a press conference after Day 1 of the final was washed out, R. Sridhar stated:

"The XI that was announced (previously) is a team that takes the pitch and conditions out of the equation. They can perform in any given weather conditions. Having said that, the toss is not yet over, so a decision on the final XI will be taken at the time of the toss if needed,”

Mohammed Siraj's form in the Test series against Australia and England earlier this year might tempt the Indian team management to go in with an extra seamer.

It remains to be seen what decision Team India will make when Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson turn up for the toss on Day 2 of the WTC final.

The Big Day is here! 👏 👏



Get behind #TeamIndia & show your support as they take on New Zealand in #WTC21 Final in a few hours from now! 💪 💪 pic.twitter.com/8k9B74DMPg — BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Samya Majumdar