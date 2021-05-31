WTC final: Trent Boult to skip England series to focus on summit clash against India

New Zealand left-arm pacer Trent Boult will most likely sit out both Tests against England. The Kiwi will be rested as he intends to remain fresh for the imminent World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. Boult will leave for England to join up with his teammates later this week.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead confirmed the news on Monday. Stead disclosed that Trent Boult had gone through some training routines back home. He added that the team doesn't want to push him out too soon and would rather see him feature only in the WTC final.

“I don't think you'll see Trent in the two test matches here. He arrives on Friday and our planning and what we're looking at doing with Trent is having him ready for the World Test Championship final. He's been home and he has had a week of bowling over there, which has been great, after the fair amount of isolation time at the end of the IPL, but our view with Trent right now is it’s unlikely that he will play the test in Edgbaston, and he's more likely to be just available for the one-off test,” Stead told reporters after New Zealand's training session on Monday.

Coach Gary Stead speaking to the media today about the @englandcricket squad for the two Test series starting at the @HomeOfCricket on Wednesday. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/VWxPrWwz5N — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 31, 2021

While most of New Zealand's Test players underwent quarantine in the Maldives after the IPL 2021, Trent Boult headed straight back home. He had earlier opted out of the first Test at Lord's to be with his family after months of isolation in India.

How is Trent Boult's record in England and against India?

👉 The powerplay magic

👉 Deadly at the death



📰 How the pair of Boult and Bumrah has worked like a charm for #MumbaiIndians⚡💥#OneFamily @trent_boult @Jaspritbumrah93 https://t.co/xplJTejNMS — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 25, 2021

The Black Caps will definitely miss Trent Boult in the two-test series. The 31-year-old flaunts a splendid record in the UK with 23 wickets from four games, including two five-wicket hauls. Moreover, his average of 23.14 in the country is second only to his figures in Sri Lanka. However, this will open the doors for younger pacers to step up for New Zealand.

India, meanwhile, will be wary of Trent Boult, who will be raring to go. The left-armer has played nine games against Virat Kohli's boys, picking up 36 wickets at 29.53 apiece.

The England series will kickstart on June 2. Southampton will subsequently host the WTC final from June 18.