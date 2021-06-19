WTC Final: "Was about to tweet the Indian openers are giving a masterclass" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill for their 62-run partnership against New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final.

During his appearance on Star Sports' talk show after the first session of the WTC Final, the former England captain revealed that he was about to post an appreciation tweet for the Indian openers. But, both of them got out soon after.

"I was just about to tweet that the Indian openers are giving a masterclass on how to bat in England conditions but they both got out. They played beautifully," Nasser Hussain said.

Nasser Hussain further said that he could not remember another Indian opening pair that played short deliveries the way Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill did.

"Can't remember India have had openers that have played the short balls better than these two. So they can’t be bullied by the short-ball and are technically very sound," Nasser Hussain added.

You think he has been batting in England all his life: Nasser Hussain praises Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill aggregated 28 runs off 64 deliveries in the WTC Final

While Rohit Sharma has played a lot of cricket in England before, Shubman Gill was playing his first senior international game on English soil today. Gill scored 28 runs off 64 balls before Neil Wagner dismissed him.

Nasser Hussain showered praise on Shubman Gill for his maturity. The former England captain believes Virat Kohli definitely had a long chat with both Gill and Rohit Sharma before the WTC final in Southampton.

“With the England tour coming up after this, it was an important innings by Shubman Gill. Balance and calm. You think he has been batting in England all his life.

"Openers gave a masterclass, they have obviously spoken to Virat as he made those changes in his two previous tours. India obviously have had a chat about getting to the ball before it swings,” Nasser Hussain concluded.

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma's efforts have placed India in a decent position against New Zealand. At the end of the second session, India are 120/3.

