WTC final: [Watch] Cheteshwar Pujara warms up at the Ageas Bowl

Cheteshwar Pujara has begun his preparations for the ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand. The Indian batsman shared a video of himself at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday.

The Indian cricket team has reached Southampton to play in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. The Indian squad are currently undergoing a strict quarantine at the Hilton at the Ageas Bowl hotel.

The ground is in close proximity to the hotel, allowing the players to train a bit while in quarantine. Cheteshwar Pujara posted a video of his training through an Instagram story. You can watch the clip here:

Cheteshwar Pujara is yet to touch the three-figure mark in the ICC World Test Championship. The Indian batter will be keen to record his first century in the tournament during the summit clash against the Black Caps.

Cheteshwar Pujara averages more than 45 in Test matches against New Zealand

Cheteshwar Pujara has done well against the Black Caps in Test cricket.

Cheteshwar Pujara has been one of India's best batsmen in the longest format of the game. He has a great record against all teams, including New Zealand. Speaking of his record against the Black Caps, Pujara has scored 749 runs in nine Test matches at an average of 46.81.

He has recorded two centuries and four fifties against New Zealand in Test cricket. Indian fans will hope that the Saurashtra-based player brings his 'A' game to the table at the Ageas Bowl during the ICC World Test Championship final.

The battle between India and New Zealand will begin on June 18. It will be exciting to see which country captures the ICC World Test Championship trophy.

