WTC Final: [Watch] Ishant Sharma does mobility exercises in quarantine

Ishant Sharma will hold the key to the Indian cricket team's success in the upcoming England tour. The Indian fast bowler is currently quarantining in Mumbai with the rest of the squad before departing for the United Kingdom.

Ishant shared a few video clips on his Instagram story today, where he could be seen performing a few exercises. Sharma did the runner's plank, performed a few wall slides, worked on his hamstring and did some reverse lunges into the hip extension during his morning workout session.

Later in the evening, Ishant Sharma shared a video of himself practicing a few mobility exercises.

The conditions in England will assist the fast bowlers. Hence, skipper Virat Kohli will expect Ishant Sharma to bring his 'A' game to the table in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Eight years ago, Ishant bowled a match-winning spell of 2/36 in the ICC Champions Trophy final against England. His wickets helped Team India capture the title. Fans will hope for another match-winning performance from Sharma in England.

Ishant Sharma has played 12 Test matches on English soil

Ishant Sharma has an economy rate of 3.32 in Test matches played in England

Ishant Sharma has toured England multiple times in his Test career. The right-arm fast bowler has played 12 Test matches on English soil, scalping 43 wickets, including a couple of five-wicket hauls.

Sharma's best bowling figures of 7/74 came in the Lord's Test match of 2014, where India defeated England by 95 runs. Ishant was the Man of the Match in that Test.

Since Ishant has a lot of experience playing in English conditions, he will have the onus of leading the Indian pace attack well in the six Test matches scheduled to happen over the next few months.