WTC final: [Watch] Kyle Jamieson gets Virat Kohli for the second time in the game

Virat Kohli succumbed to Kyle Jamieson for the second time in four days as the lanky pacer sent the Indian skipper packing. The 32-year-old had to depart after edging one to the keeper while batting at 13.

Several Twitter users uploaded a clip of Virat Kohli's dismissal, rueing his untimely departure.

Twice in this game now that Kohli fallen to his jamieson pic.twitter.com/di8bvKKgw6 — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) June 23, 2021

Virat Kohli couldn’t help but poke at one delivery outside off as Kyle Jamieson got the better of him once again.

Early in the 36th over, Kyle Jamieson got one to nip back in, hitting him on the pads. It wasn’t the first Jamieson delivery that troubled Virat Kohli, with the Indian skipper tentatively playing the Kiwi ace all morning.

The delivery to dismiss him was bowled short of a length and held its line outside off. But Virat Kohli couldn’t help but poke at it nervously, reaching for the ball with no foot movement.

He ended up edging one to BJ Watling, who gobbled up a simple catch as Virat Kohli walked back for 29 ball 13.

The wicket fell at the worst time for India, as they were backing their skipper to stay at the crease for long. New Zealand’s tails would be up after having dismissed India’s best batsman, and Virat Kohli’s departure would be a big boost as they chase victory in Southampton.

Kyle Jamieson bowled 14 balls to Virat Kohli in that innings - 6 were false shots. This is very, very on. #WTCFinal — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 23, 2021

The wicket means Kyle Jamieson has got the better of Virat Kohli for the third time in his career. The lanky pacer got one to nip back in the first innings as he trapped Virat Kohli LBW on that occasion.

He has now got Virat Kohli with one that held its line, with the Indian skipper visibly struggling against Kyle Jamieson’s pace and bounce. After the latest dismissal, many fans highlighted Virat Kohli’s poor record against Jamieson.

Seemed round the corner. Kohli just didn't seem comfortable against Jamieson. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 23, 2021

