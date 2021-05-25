WTC Final: [Watch] Mohammed Shami works out with dumbbells in his hotel room

Mohammed Shami has kicked off his preparations for the upcoming England tour. The Indian pacer worked out with dumbbells in his hotel room in Mumbai on Monday (May 24).

The England tour-bound Indian players are currently under quarantine in Mumbai. The Indian Test squad will stay in the United Kingdom for three months. During that period, they will play the historic ICC World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and a 5-Test series versus England.

The Indian team management will expect Mohammed Shami to stay fit for the entire tour. Unfortunately, he had to return home early from the Australian tour because of an injury.

To maintain his fitness, Shami worked out in his hotel room during the quarantine. He used a few weights to make the exercises more intense.

Mohammed Shami shared a reel on his Instagram handle to update fans about his room workout. The video received over 10,000 likes and close to 85,000 views within three hours of being posted.

It will be interesting to see if Shami gets a place in the Indian playing XI for the World Test Championship Final, especially with the wealth of bowling options at India's disposal.

Mohammed Shami has not played a single Test match in 2021

Mohammed Shami took five Test wickets in 2020

Mohammed Shami suffered an injury during Team India's Australian tour, which did not allow the right-arm pacer to play in the home series against England. As a result, Shami is yet to play his first Test match in 2021.

Last year, he played three Test matches for the country, scalping five wickets at a strike rate of 79.40. The 30-year-old has 21 wickets to his name in eight Test matches on English soil. Interestingly, Shami has also scored a half-ton in England.