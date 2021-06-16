WTC final: [Watch] Ravichandran Ashwin is completely engrossed as he bowls during practice

Team India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has shared a video of himself bowling during practice ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) against New Zealand.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been named in the 15-member squad for the WTC final versus the Black Caps to be played in Southampton from June 18-22.

Even if India decide to go into the match with only one spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to get the nod considering New Zealand have a number of left-handers in their batting line-up.

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old shared a video from the team's bowling practice. In the clip, Ravichandran Ashwin looks completely focused on the task at hand. He shared the video on his YouTube channel with the title:

“No Substitute for Hard Work | #Preparation | #WTCFinal”

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was the Man of the Series in India’s crushing 3-1 series win over England at home, which confirmed their berth in the WTC final.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 32 wickets in four Tests and shone with the bat as well, scoring a century.

Sunil Gavaskar wants both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to play in WTC final

Even as the debate over India’s bowling combination for the WTC final continues, former captain Sunil Gavaskar has opined the team must play both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

According to Gavaskar, Southampton’s weather has been very hot, which will dry the pitch up and assist spin. The former skipper told PTI:

“In Southampton, it’s been boiling hot over the last few days so the pitch will definitely be dry and help spin as the match progresses, so yes both Ashwin and Jadeja will play."

Gavaskar believes the inclusion of Jadeja along with Ravichandran Ashwin will provide better balance to the team in the marquee clash. He explained:

“That (Ashwin and Jadeja together) also gives depth to the batting as well as give a fine balance to the bowling attack. For the series later (vs England) much will depend on the weather and pitch conditions."

Ravichandran Ashwin is the third highest wicket-taker in the WTC and the leading wicket-taker among Indians. The off-spinner has claimed 67 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 20.88 with four five-wicket hauls.

