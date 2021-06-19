WTC final: [Watch] "He has changed the game" - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson talk about their friendship over the years

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, will go head-to-head in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final on Saturday. Ahead of the crucial match, the two charismatic captains have spoken about their years of on-field competitiveness, off-field camaraderie and how it all started.

In an interaction organized by the ICC, Kane Williamson lauded Virat Kohli for heralding the era of competitiveness and changing the face of Indian cricket. He also waxed lyrical about Vira Kohli's leadership, calling him a formidable man who leads from the front.

"Yeah, can't speak high enough of Virat Kohli. You know, clearly as a player, he's not only the best in our game but also a player that has changed the game I think with his appetite and hunger to push the boundaries of the sport and he's at the front of that. As a leader, he's formidable. He demands a lot from his players and the standard that he sets and they've had a huge amount of success under him but a gentleman as well. I have spent a lot of time over the years playing against one another and have a little bit to do with each other," said Kane Williamson.

"We connected on different levels, we connected on a lot of things off cricket, in life, how we look at things, the larger reason for everything."



The Kiwi captain also spoke about the 'great' occasion of the WTC final. He added:

"Yeah, it will be a great occasion, after all this time walking out together for the toss and having a game."

"His way of looking at things is very similar to mine" - Virat Kohli on Kane Williamson

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli remarked that Kane Williamson was one of the few people he had become friends with by rising above the professionalism of the sport. He added that their personalities and outlook on life are very similar which helped them bond.

"I would say that out of the very few people I have sort of become friends with beyond a certain point of professionalism, Kane would be one of them. We connected on different levels, we connected on a lot of things off-cricket, in life, how we look at things, you know, the larger reason for everything and those kind of things. It was interesting to know that his personality and his way to look at things is very similar to mine when it comes to life and we really bonded on that," said Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli also hailed his Kiwi counterpart for being a 'fierce competitor' but never disrespectful. He added:

"We have also played a lot of cricket since age-group cricket, under-19 and through to playing for India and New Zealand. We have stayed in touch, we just connect naturally and that's how our friendship of sorts has been very organic and he's a very nice guy, very respectful, a fierce competitor but is never disrespectful of your space of you as a person which I really admire about him."

The WTC final is underway at Southampton. Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first on a pitch that has some moisture and a tinge of green.

