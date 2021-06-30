"One Test in India, one in New Zealand" - Inzamam ul Haq's advice to make WTC final more 'fair' 

Former Pakistani batsman Inzamam ul Haq has given his two cents on the widely-debated format of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He feels the ICC should shift to a more 'fair' two-Test summit clash, with finalists hosting one match each.

Inzamam ul Haq's observation comes in light of New Zealand's clinical win over India in the inaugural final in Southampton. The Kiwi bowlers looked at home in favorable conditions while the Indians, who were perhaps also a bit underprepared, struggled for their lines, lengths and form.

Explaining his views on his YouTube channel, Inzamam ul Haq said:

"My advice is that you make it two Tests, devise a points system, play one game in New Zealand - or whoever is the finalist - and the other in India. The result would have come out more fair in that case. If it were like the World Cup, where every match is played in the same country including the final, then it was different. So, it is just my opinion that in the future WTCs, the finals should be on a home and away basis, hosted by both the finalists."

Inzamam ul Haq also argued that 'neutral venues' don't work well in cricket because English conditions will always be like New Zealand and thus favor its players, similar to how India will enjoy aid in every subcontinent country.

"There's a subcontinent team and you are making them play in such conditions. Winning and losing is part of the sport but you won't see that competition because you are already giving the edge to one of the teams. New Zealand, England, South Africa, Australia, the conditions here are exactly the same (sic). When these teams come and play in the sub-continent, their playing style is different and vice versa. You might say that the match was in England which isn't New Zealand's home either but make India play in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, or Bangladesh, the conditions will be the same," added Inzamam ul Haq.

"Who suggested to make such a pitch for the WTC final?" - Inzamam ul Haq

Inzamam ul Haq also questioned the pitch presented for the WTC final, saying it was 'extraordinary' how such an important match favored bowlers so much that it was completed inside three days. He added:

"This Test match was six days long, and out of that almost four days saw consistent rain and still it got over within 2.5 days. It was extraordinary. I feel no one asked this question: Who suggested to make such a pitch for the WTC final where only bowlers are visible and batting side isn't visible at all? I don't understand this."

While New Zealand aren't slated to play a Test series until much later this year, Virat Kohli's men will soon lock horns with England in a 5-Test series, starting August 4.

